Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro turns his anger to KTN journalist, desperate!

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro went on a rant and lectured a KTN journalist who asked him whether the ruling party, Jubilee, was divided.

The presentor based his inquiry on Maina Kamanda and other party members who had declared open support for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga. He, therefore, inquired on the measures the party had undertaken to thwart the division.

Stanley Mbichu, the journalist, was interviewing the controversial MP in Muranga county after he had issued bursaries to his area residents on Tuesday, September, 24.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with ODM leader Raila Odinga and DP William Ruto. Ndindi Nyoro claimed that allegations surrounding Jubilee’s division were overplayed

“Sometimes from my point of view, I see that you are broadcasting something that does not exist. My description of Jubilee Party is the availability of supporters at the grassroots level.

“What are you implying when you say we are divided, yet these are the people who voted for President Uhuru Kenyatta his deputy William Ruto. Is there anyone among them who has shifted to ODM?” Nyoro retorted.

He further advised him to delve deeper and interview the grassroots party members.

“If you see a party plummeting, then the grassroots members have shifted base. I haven’t seen you traversing the grassroots to find out whether these members have shifted. I think we are overplaying this issue,” Nyoro ranted.

He went on to assert that despite a few individuals declaring support for the ODM leader, Jubilee still maintained an edge over its rival and would trounce them in 2022 elections.

“Out of 68 legislators, only 8 have supported Odinga including Maina Kamanda (Nominated MP). You cannot call that division. However, Jubilee Party is not Ndindi Nyoro or Maina Kamanda,” Nyoro lamented.

Nyoro’s statement contradicts assertions made by President Uhuru Kenyatta, DP Ruto, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu who have openly indicated that cracks are developing in Jubilee.