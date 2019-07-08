“Kieleweke” team urges Uhuru to DISSOLVE cabinet

A section of Jubilee Party leaders allied to the Kieleweke movement are now calling on President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve the cabinet.

The team led by former Starehe MP Maina Kamanda said the bad blood and suspicion between the cabinet secretaries was hampering delivery of President Uhuru’s Big 4 Agenda.

“I am telling the President that currently his Cabinet is already divided. If I was him, I would dissolve the entire Cabinet and constitute a new one to have 100% loyalty from the Cabinet members,” said Kamanda.

Speaking during a Sunday service at the ACK Riabai Church in Kiambu County, Kamanda also took the opportunity to attack Deputy President William Ruto over alleged plans to assassinate him.

“There is no such a thing (planned assassination). We want peace in our country,” added Kamande.

On his part, Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro had his guns pointed at the DP and his tangatanga movement accusing them of engaging in politics instead of focusing on development agenda.

“We cannot continue focusing on campaigns until 2022. We are following what the president is saying. Where he leads us, that is the direction we shall take,” said Nyoro.

This comes amid an ongoing investigation into claims of an alleged plot to assassinate DP Ruto that has been linked to four cabinet secretaries and a section of leaders from the Mt. Kenya region.

And as Maina Kamanda and his team took anti-ruto campaigns to Kiambu, team tanga tanga led by DP Ruto visited churches in Eldama Ravine and Mogotio Constituencies in Baringo County.

The politicians allied to Ruto maintained they will continue politicking despite President Kenyatta’s warning.

On his part, the deputy president urged jubilee party leaders to shun washing their dirty linen in public when it comes to party matters.

“Anybody who values the Jubilee Party and the unity that it stands for and the transformation upon which Jubilee was built will be responsible not to prosecute matters of our party in newspapers…,” said Ruto.

At the back yard of his main rift valley political rival Gideon Moi, the DP told off politicians questioning his role as the deputy president.

He said jubilee party shall remain united beyond 2022 elections irrespective of who will become the party’s flag bearer.