Kidero ordered to pay Sh8 million bail or an alternative bond of Sh20 million to secure his release

Former Nairobi Governor Dr Evans Kidero was on Tuesday freed alongside seven others after being granted Sh8 million bail or an alternative bond of Sh20 million .

Kidero and the seven are among 15 individuals who were arraigned in court for conspiracy to swindle public funds. The remaining six were freed on a Sh4 million bail or an alternative bond of Sh10 million. However, Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti has ordered that all the accused deposit their passports with the court and those who do not have travel documents directed to notify the immigration director before making any travel plans. Kidero and his co-accused were forced to spend one more night at Kilimani police station after their bail ruling was postponed. The 15 were arrested on Friday last week by EACC sleuths on grounds they conspired to swindle Sh58 million. They were arraigned in court on Monday and charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption.