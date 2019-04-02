Uhuru’s niece Nana Gecaga summoned by parliamentary over dress code and KICC Mismanagement

National Assembly Committee on Sports, Tourism, and Culture led by Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka, has summoned KICC CEO Nana Gecaga to appear in the House on Tuesday.

The MPs are seeking an update on the implementation of government policies in regard to tourism and culture and efforts made to market Kenya as a tourist destination.

The Committee was previously forced to adjourn a meeting with the Ms Gecaga after she showed up in a pair of jeans trousers and a t-shirt.

According to Mwingi West MP Charles Nguna who is a member of the committee, Ms. Gecaga appeared ill-prepared for the visit despite having been notified by the Clerk of the National Assembly two weeks prior to the visit.

“The members struggled to find their way into the building and to the CEO’s boardroom only to find her missing. They waited for about 30 minutes before she surfaced casually dressed in jeans trousers and a T-shirt on a week day and seemed unbothered by the MPs’ presence,” said Nguna.

Machakos town MP Victor Munyaka who is the chairman canceled the meeting, telling off Ms Gecaga for the low-key reception.

They say how you dress is how you are addressed. Pulling people together for an official address is not a small thing. An impression is part of the minor things that will affect how your message will be received as many judge by what they see more than by what they hear