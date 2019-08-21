Kibra parliamentary aspirants invited for application by ODM party

Candidates interested with Orange Democratic Movement party ticket for Kibra constituency by-elections have until August 23rd to tender applications.

National Elections Board chair Senator Judith Pareno served the public with a letter on Wednesday, giving interested parties only two days to comply.

This comes days after National Assembly Speaker Justine Muturi declared the seat vacant following the death of Ken Okoth, who was serving second term on ODM ticket.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission announced November 7th as the date when the Nairobi constituency will elect their new MP.

“NEB invites interests persons for the Kibra parliamentary seat to download application forms from party website, fill and submit to the Party Headquarters by close of business on Friday 23rd August 2019,” the party said.

Already, Imran Okoth, the brother to Ken Okoth, Benson Musungu, the ODM youth coordinator and Pius Otieno have announced interest in the party’s ticket.

Party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, who lost Nairobi Senatorial seat to Johnson Sakaja, declined to confirm whether he’s interested despite rumours about his links to the seat.

“ODM has not received any application from any candidate to vie on its ticket. I cannot say whether I will run or not,” said Mr Sifuna.

ODM leader Raila Odinga is expected to meet Central Management Committee next week upon his return from Indonesia over the seat.

The team will agree whether the party will use direct nominations, competitive nominations or consensus in picking her candidate, who is likely to win the poll.