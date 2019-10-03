Kiambu Women Rep Wamuchomba backs ODM’s Imran

Kiambu County Women Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba has dismissed Jubilee aspirant Macdonald Mariga as curtain raiser,backing ODM’s Imran Okoth.

Even as Jubilee puts a brave face, the deep seated mistrust between those supporting President Uhuru and those backing the deputy president continue to paralyze the ruling coalition, with leaders pulling in opposite directions.

At the same time, several youths from Mt. Kenya region also backed the ODM candidate, saying the handshake is paramount.

“Having evaluated all the candidates, we have come to the conclusion that the best candidate with the vision and clout to fit in the gap and continue with the great works left by the late Ken Okoth is none other than Imran (Okoth).