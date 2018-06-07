Kiambu Woman Rep and Polygamy advocate Raises alarm Over Death Threats

Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba has raised alarm over her safety claiming her life was in danger.

The vocal Woman Rep on Tuesday revealed that she has already reported the death threats to the police.

Wamuchomba hit the headlines last month when she called for rich Kikuyu men to consider marrying several wives to ensure children have fathers and help curb street children menace.

The lawmaker, who once survived impeachment over her conduct, said that men who sire children with different women should consider taking them as their additional wives.

She went on to accuse her Governor Ferdinand Waititu of belittling her and others as the crisis in Kiambu over the county’s leadership deepens.

This comes hours after Deputy Governor James Nyoro accused Waitutu of dictatorship in the running of county affairs.

Nyoro disclosed that his boss had been taking issues including critical decision making in the running of the county in his hands, without involving key executive committee members.

“What has been happening in Kiambu is a one man show. There has not been any consultation between the governor and the county executive members and particularly the Deputy Governor,” Mr Nyoro said.