Kiambu MCA to spend 5 days in police custody after displaying DP Ruto’s image in military gear

Weiteithie MCA Julius Macharia, who was arrested for displaying an image DP William Ruto in military gear on his matatu, will remain in police custody for five days.

The Thika Magistrate’s Court directed that the suspect be remanded at Juja Police Station as investigations continue.

The Weiteithie MCA had appeared before Magistrate Noel M. Kyanya on Tuesday.

A police report under OB number 93/27/5/2019 said the vehicle also had graphics displaying the coat of arms and the Kenyan flag.

A certificate from the Vehicle Inspection Unit on May 27 also faulted the matatu over tinted passenger windows, excess and loose passenger seats, defective seat belts and coloured parking bulbs.

The law prohibits displaying the Kenyan flag unless you are the President, his deputy, the Chief Justice, Parliament and Senate Speakers, Cabinet Secretaries, Kenyan diplomats (only when abroad) and the Attorney-General.

“A person who contravenes subsection (1) commits an offence and shall be liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding Ksh.1million or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both,” the law says.

The law also prohibits display of the coat of arms except with the written permission from the relevant government authority.

“No person shall use any specified emblem, specified name or specified likeness, or any colourable imitation thereof, in furtherance of, or display the same as an advertisement for, any trade, business, calling or profession,” it reads.

Contravening this law leads to a fine not exceeding Ksh.5,000, or imprisonment not exceeding six months, or both.