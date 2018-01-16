Stressed Kiambu Man Kills Wife, 3 Children and Commits Suicide Over Rising Cost Of Living

Five members of the same family were found dead in their house in Weiteithie, Kiambu County in what is suspected to be a murder case.

A middle-aged man identified as Patrick Nderitu Karuiru is alleged to have killed his wife and three children aged below 10 years at their home before setting the house on fire.

According to the police, neighbours noticed the fire and rushed to the rescue. After breaking into the house, the residents, who were accompanied by the local chief, found the body of Mr. Karuiru on the verandah.

On getting into the bedroom, the neighbours were met by the shocking sight of the charred remains of the three children and their mother, Rosemary Kaninia on the bed.

Preliminary investigations showed that the children, Joe Muraya, 8, and his 3-year-old twin brother and sister; Jeff Mutua and Joy Wangui, had been strangled and hit with a blunt object.

Onyango Jnr had this to say:>>

Patrick Nderitu Kariuru why did you have to do it? Why?

This beast crashed his wife Rosemary Kanina’s skull, then grotesquely slaughtered his 3 children like sacrificial rams, before dosing the whole house in Juja(Kiambu) on fire killing himself too last night. The entire family is wiped out from the earth by his inconsiderate actions.

There is a serious social problem that Mount Kenya leadership–council of elders, church and politicians–should sit down and address pronto. These mass slaughter and cases of homicide has crossed an alarming level.

This new normal must not be accepted.

May the entire family rest in perfect peace.

Police have launched investigations into the incident.