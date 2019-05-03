Kiambu governor Waititu bribed to get a clean audit report despite massive misstatements ?

Kiambu’s Governor Ferdinand Waititu reportedly gave out a bribe of shs 50 million to auditors to ensure he has a clean audit.

A source who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter hinted to Hot News that Waititu must have parted with shs 50 million to ensure a cover up on the county’s expenditures.

The source said that unless the Auditors got a good bribe from Kiambu County, how did they fail to flag down the budget allocation in Kiambu County for non-devolved functions running into Billions of Shillings?

The source said the Auditors were led by lead auditors Ann alias Anita and Oyoo.

Waititu could not be reached for comment on if he bribed the auditors or not.

He did not pick calls.

However, what is strange is that the auditors did not query the monies allocated to Coordination of State House Functions Ksh. 973M, Ksh. 591M for state corporations advisory functions, Ksh.58M Kenya-South Sudan Peace -58 Million and Ksh. 180M for Administration of Statutory Benefits for Retired Presidents.

The source wondered how the Auditors found nothing to flag down and gave Kiambu a clean bill of health.

While appearing before the Senate Public Accounts committee, Waititu was unable to explain the expenditures.

Last week, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said corrupt officials from the office of the Auditor General demanded shs 100 million bribe in order to write a “favorable Audit report”.

Governor Sonko shocked the congregation at ACK Jogoo road during the COTU workers day thanksgiving church service.

Sonko revealed that several junior officers in collusion with a few officers from his administration visited him deep into the night and demanded the bribe.

Sonko said he asked them why is it that his predecessor Evans Kidero bribed them yet bad Audit reports were still written.

“For Kidero, it was much more than yours” he said the auditors told him.

He said he refused to part with shs 100 million and that they demanded shs 50 million.

Sonko said he remained defiant and that after a week, the corrupt Auditors brought him a draft Audit report. “Governor, see this report is bad,” they told him.

However, Sonko said he cannot be omnipresent in the County and that he does not sit in every County office so as to take responsibility for every County employee’s actions.

“Why should I pay for a good audit report to be written about the county government? Why should I take responsibility for the theft of junior county officers?” he posed.

He said that after two days, Auditor General Edward Ouko released his report and that the fake audit report was also signed.

In the report, one company associated with Meru Senator Mithika Linturi’s brother was listed as having done work on Nduaru road in Dagoreti South Constituency.

The company was allegedly paid shs 98 million for the work.

“Senator Linturi asked about it. However, this was a draft report. I have my records, the work was not awarded, no job was done and no payment was made!”

“The report was to frighten me to give out a bribe. Linturi said I am a thief,” he told the shocked congregation.

Sonko said that he has had to sack several corrupt officers at City Hall and that he was happy at least 11 accountants were arrested last Friday over corruption at City Hall.



Source: Hot news