Khaniri, Malala Differ With Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Congratulate Uhuru, Raila On New Alliance

Vihiga Senator George Khaniri and his Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala have differed with their ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi over the Uhuru, Raila dalliance.

While Mudavadi has voiced his dissent and disregard for the pact between the two leaders, the two Senators issued a joint statement congratulating Uhuru and Raila and expressed their support.

Below is the Statement

Ladies and gentlemen of the media.

We have called you here in our capacity as progressive and pragmatic elected representatives of the people from western Kenya.

We have gathered to congratulate H. E Uhuru Kenyatta and H.E Raila Odinga for the statesmanship, courage, patriotism and leadership that saw them put aside their differences on Friday and come together for the sake of Kenya.

We wish to remind Kenyans that it is H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta and H.E. Raila Odinga, who ran against each other on behalf of the Jubilee Party and NASA coalition respectively and on behalf of a majority of Kenyans. Whether we reconcile or continue fighting as a nation therefore equally depends almost entirely on the two gentlemen Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

H.E Uhuru Kenyatta and H.E Raila Odinga have chosen reconciliation over war and divisions. They have done it on behalf of all of us whom they represented in the polls.

We therefore agree and associate fully with the two leaders that our country is hurting because of differences along ethnic, religious, personality and party lines and it is time to act boldly and with courage to salvage the ship of the Kenyan nation that has been sailing against extremely rough tides.

Nobody feels the weight of our struggling nation than the two leaders on whose shoulders rest the future of millions of Kenyans.

Those Kenyans are looking for jobs, better salaries, access to quality and affordable healthcare, good education, justice, unity, peace, liberty and economic progress. By virtue of votes cast for the two leaders, the hopes of millions Kenyans rest with these leaders.

We therefore urge all Kenyans to rally behind H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta and H.E. Raila Odinga for the sake of Kenya.

This is not about this or that coalition or this or that leader or party. This is, and must remain, about Kenya. We must agree that there is something called Project Kenya in this country and that it is entrusted in the hands of Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

The changes and the transformation we need as a country, the reforms that we all agree our country needs will only work when we have agreement on Project Kenya.

That is what the deal between the two leaders is and must be about.

I encourage our two leaders to soldier on and not look back. We urge all politicians who mean well for Kenya to join and support this project. But we warn would be saboteurs and those who want to hang onto imaginary grudges and imaginary political debts that their time is up and they must get off Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s coats. Kenya must move forward.

Either you are fighting for Kenya or for yourself.

Our international friends must also stand with our two leaders and our country as we execute this Project Keya.

In the end, we must as leaders deliver a better life for our citizens and our country even if that hurts our aspirations as individuals. Project Kenya must succeed because it is bigger than all our egos, dreams and aspirations as individual politicians. Soldier on H.E Uhuru Kenyatta and H.E Raila Odinga. Kenyans are with you.

History will reward you.

God Bless Kenya.

Sen. George Khaniri

Sen. Cleophas Malala.