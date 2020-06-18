KETRACO partnership with Kenyatta University set to bridge the engineering skills

Adequate power is expected to dynamically improve as KETRACO partners with Kenyatta University to produce competent engineers in the Electrical Field.

KETRACO has therefore offered scholarships to a number of Engineering students at KU amid offering support to future engineers. The Company is aiming other Universities accross the county to help the government achieve it’s big 4 agenda as Technology is among the agendas.

Speaking during the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony, KETRACO’s Managing Director FCPA Fernandes Barasa noted that this is one of the initiatives that the transmission company has engaged in with leading institutions of higher learning to fulfill its vision of being a world-class electricity transmission company and the leading inter-connector in Africa.

“This partnership will facilitate mutual collaboration between us and KU that will enable us explore emerging trends in electricity transmission and research,” added Barasa

The partnership with KU students give them 100% guarantee employment in the company upon graduation. This will also help curb the widespread of unemployment among Youths who have graduated from Engineering fields especially Electrical and Electronics Engineering.