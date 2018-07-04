Kenya Today

Shame! Hon Charles Keter ‘Launches Elders’, Governor Awiti Launches Crate of Soda

Kenyans have taken to Twitter, to call out leaders for failing to fulfill their election pledges – in full or in part – , just over ten months since they were elected or re-elected to office.

Using a sarcastic hashtag, “Congratulations Mheshimiwa”, Kenyans online highlighted some of the abandoned development promises.

Others faulted the leaders, including MPs and Senators, for falling back to politicking, when the Nation direly needs services such as infrastructural development, health improvement and education, among others, to be rendered.

