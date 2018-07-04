Shame! Hon Charles Keter ‘Launches Elders’, Governor Awiti Launches Crate of Soda

Kenyans have taken to Twitter, to call out leaders for failing to fulfill their election pledges – in full or in part – , just over ten months since they were elected or re-elected to office.

Using a sarcastic hashtag, “Congratulations Mheshimiwa”, Kenyans online highlighted some of the abandoned development promises.

Others faulted the leaders, including MPs and Senators, for falling back to politicking, when the Nation direly needs services such as infrastructural development, health improvement and education, among others, to be rendered.

Jubilee taking their PR a notch higher- here, Energy CS Charles Keter was seen launching the elderly. #CongratulationsMheshimiwa pic.twitter.com/aKjVCYAqxn — LUO LEGEND🇰🇪🇺🇸 (@owilijunior) July 4, 2018

#CongratulationsMheshimiwa we now have five new well equipped stadiums. We can now comfortably host world cup, CECAFA, African Cup of nations and at least one rugby series match. Thanks for your effort pic.twitter.com/9BIFh3KJ0j — Frank Ganda (@FrankGanda) July 4, 2018

To mheshimiwa Mbogo of Kisauni, there is nothing as joyful as donating 2,000 shillings to SACCOS and football teams. #CongratulationsMheshimiwa pic.twitter.com/nTiKEAJJRX — Duncan Makori 🇰🇪 (@EngnrDan) July 4, 2018

Only 2 weeks to 2022 , you are really late for elections campaigns bwana #CongratulationsMheshimiwa pic.twitter.com/0AqYZIm11z — Ian James Nezzoh (@NezzohIan) July 4, 2018

Homabay county Governor Cyprian Awiti launching a Coca-Cola Cool box after receiving KSH 27 Billion from the National government and from revenue collected in Homabay as members of the Executive watch #CongratulationsMheshimiwa pic.twitter.com/3htW43Nu2w — LUO LEGEND🇰🇪🇺🇸 (@owilijunior) July 4, 2018

#CongratulationsMheshimiwa

The 2022 elections Shouting from Gatundu south is reaching high decibels! The constituency work is done! Heko Mheshimiwa! pic.twitter.com/M7OkJIq7FG — JOE MUHAHAMI (@Muhahami) July 4, 2018

Times have changed.. Kenyans have refused to stand silent and just watch you destroy lives in the name of "ruling". No more selective amnesia… watu wanaanikwa sasa!! #CongratulationsMheshimiwa pic.twitter.com/rpB5tt3slw — Talifique™ 🇰🇪 (@talistephen) July 4, 2018