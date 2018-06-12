Keroche Heiress Blasts Ex, Says She used to Pay Him Despite Bad Sex

Anerlisa Muigai could not hold back her anger and disappointment as she lashed out at her ex-lover on social media.
The irate entrepreneur tore her former bae apart as she exposed him for being a gold digger.
According to her Instagram rant, the beauty stated she used to fund her former bae’s lavish lifestyle.
Also, she went ahead to reveal her man was poor in bed prompting her to hit the road while it was still early.
“And if at all I dumped you for a lesbian, your bedroom skills must have been poor,” she wrote. She stated her jilted ex was selling false stories about her to the media but that did not bother her as the money she used to spend on him was way more than what he received from blogs.
The ex had allegedly snitched her as bisexual to the media.
Completely peeved, she refuted the ungracious rumors stating they were nothing but pure lies. Also, she informed her former bae he did not play her whenever he asked for money, she was more than glad to dish it out.
The lass was once spotted in the company of a buff chocolate-skinned man days after dumping her former lover, Don DK.
I'll address this issue because it has gotten to that place where i feel it has gotten to much. The BS that has been written about me the past few months has now gone overboard and has got to stop. Honestly I feel the media has the power to make or break the nation, it has the power to inspire or discourage, and as much it's an independent body that should play the role of keeping people and things in check, it really should concentrate more on creating meaningful conversations. Today a media house called me asking me if i am bisexual? Like really? Me?…it got me thinking what these media houses really want from me, They even said they will publish the story Tomorrow. Just because i am seen with certain characters around me, i am now disregarded as Bi? i don't pay attention to who people are and i also don't discriminate who to hang with….SERIOUSLY why can't you let me be. Is it impossible for a woman to be successful in peace? All i try to do is inspire and become a voice to those who find it hard to be heard. I just wish you could advertise #ExecutiveStillWater and #LifeStillWater or even say Anerlisa to launch an entrepreneurship program ( which ofcourse is in the pipeline) instead of tainting my name. You May wonder why this bothers me? Well because i am in the business world ( those who know…know) if i wanted to be a socialite, this would be a different story. You make people who only believe what is written, to view me as a socialite and nothing wrong with being one but for me I am trying to grow into the corporate world and also grow my brand not destroy it. Now with all that said and done, WHO WOULD LOVE TO ATTEND #LetsTalkEntrepreneurshipMeetUpwithAnerlisa? and WHO WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE AT THE TABLE? #LetAGirlBe #LetAGirlBreathe #LetAGirlBeGreat #IAmVeryStraight #ExecutiveStillWater #LifeStillWater #Positivity
Comments
Anonymous says
This site has outlived it’s importance. The articles they are writing is mere crap like this one.
Niaje says
ripple effect of the handshake nothing to tackle