Kenyatta National Hospital CEO LILLY KOROS Is Innocent, Evidence Points Out

By Walter Mochache

When I strongly held that the Kenyatta National Hospital ‘rape’ story was politically stage-managed to have its CEO Lily Koros kicked out, you meaninglessly hurled oral teargas at me.

Evidently, those avalanches of allegations were only synonymous with some Mt. Kenyans on social and mainstream media aka Githeri Media.

The gossip began in Facebook by a Mt. Kenya descendant. His brothers and sisters descended on the whole thing as coached and exploded it.

They elected to throw the baby out with the bath water by blaming it on CEOLily Koros. After blemishing afterwards, they called for her resignation. But God was on her side.

When called upon, they failed to buttress their shithole allegations with unassailable evidence.

Instead, these holier-than-thoughs advanced pathetically inexcusable stories to the parliamentary health committee chaired by their own, Muranga County Women Representative hon Sabina Wanjiru Chege. Investigators too vindicated her.

However, Iit still doesen’t ring a bell or sink in a same mind how a freshly lactating mother who has birthed through caesarian section is raped inside a lift, the freshly stitched stitches remain intact, then she gets out of that lift, proceeds to breastfeed her child and later (without any serious medical complication) get discharged without reporting it to anyone, only to – through someone – report it on social media.

The only scary thing here is the beastly act itself when imagined but depending on how it is packaged and presented. But in real sense, nothing like that ever happened. Naturally, the weight of the case depends on how hard the evidence is. Without it, there is no case. Why didn’t Koros accusers present the mother that was raped for cross examination even if in camera?

Sincerely, this is the scariest story ever told since KNH was started more than 120 years ago. But sometimes let us be honest to ourselves, if you sexually engage a woman who has just been stitched after giving birth through caesarian especially by force, the stitches will wear out even if she is the calmest. As a result, she’ll profusely bleed, resulting to the need for a reconstructive surgery.

That is why women who give birth through C-section are advised to eschew having sex for a period of not less than five months, to allow the wound heal.

Whoever fabricated this is a real devil worshiper. It would have done him a lot of good than harm if he brought the raped mother forward to testify. Now, the fake story has gone up in smoke against the truth.

So far, no mother has come forth to play victim. All the the evidence pints at the fake news. Traducers were in thousands when they were spreading malice against the industrious lady. But now, no body is around to take the national blame. Shame on them.

Where it has reached, we must tell each other the truth. We must shun tribalism and respect each other as a country. Don’t expect us to respect you if you don’t respect us. Kindly refocus on your misguided adventurism and learn to accommodate other Kenyans.