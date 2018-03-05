Kenyatta Hospital Denies Surgery Mix-up Patients Dead, Confirms Both are Alive

Kenyatta National Hospital has denied reports that UoN student Angelo Miano died after a wrong surgery at the facility.

In a statement by the Hospital’s Corporate Affairs Manger Simon Ithai, KNH explained that Miano was admitted in critical condition on February 19. He was treated in the specialized neurosurgery ward and later moved to the Intensive Care Unit. He died on February 27.

The student, aged 25, was rushed to KNH after being knocked down by a boda boda in Kericho.

“[The story about] Miano, [which] appeared in one of the daily newspapers and social media, as one of the patients involved in the unintended surgery, was not true,” read the statement in part.

The referral hospital noted that KNH said the two patients who underwent surgery were being treated and have made “remarkable improvement”.

Ithai said the two, who remain unidentified, were admitted in the general surgery ward on February 18 and 19. He said they had head injuries but were in stable conditions.

“The public should not be confused [by] the misleading information …. the patient said to have passed on was received in critical condition and admitted in the specialized neurosurgery ward … the [other] two were received in the general ward where they are recuperating.”

Ithai assured that KNH remains committed to “the highest standards of care to patients at all times”.

After the surgery mishap that has seen Health CS Cecily Kariuki send KNH CEO on compulsory leave was reported, it was said that Miano was one of the two victims but in a statement on Sunday, KNH explained that this was not the case.