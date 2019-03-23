Kenyatta family’s Brookside dairies has nothing to do with Dairy regulation bill 2018

By Empraim Njega

BROOKSIDE DAIRIES HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH DAIRY REGULATIONS 2018

When I say Brookside has nothing to do with the Dairy Regulations 2018 some people think I am joking. I believe in being fair to everyone including the devil.

I have been involved in this sector as a consultant in the past. For years, Kenya Dairy Board has been struggling with the issue of milk hawking and has tried to ban it on several occasions.

The major reason for this has been the increasing cases of milk contamination by vendors. For example the use of hydrogen peroxide as a preservative. Some people have even been selling fake yoghurt made from chemicals.

For example, “Dairy farmers have threatened to seek court intervention to overturn a ban on hawking of raw milk.” is a story dated WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2013 20:37 appearing on Business Daily.

It is sensational and unfair to turn this into a Brookside issue. This is issue has been with the sector for many years. Milk pasteurisation is a simple process and anyone can do it. Brookside has no monopoly over the process.