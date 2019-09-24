Kenyatta family yawned for port operation, Joho fought but he was opposed

By Brian Adams

The main problem between the president of Kenya, Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, and #001 Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, one was left to wonder what was the real problem!!

My 2’cents analysis over the issue came to realise the problem behind as follows.

The Kenyatta family practically controls all viable and key economic sectors of Kenya.

There is only one economic sector which was left in the country, that the family did not have control of, and that is the Multi-billion shilling Port operations, freight and Cargo handling.

And on that, there was one man who was currently standing between the Kenyatta family and their dream to have a stake in Port operations to harvest, and that man is Gvnr Joho.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is determined to make sure that the Kenyatta family takes control of Port operations, freight and Cargo handling, at whatever cost.

Now you understand why A port had to be built in Naivasha, on Kenyatta’s property, which the government paid Shs 3.6 billions upfront and a yearly lease of Shs 785m fee, passing potential areas like Machakos that also need economic development. When Joho tried his best to lobby with his coast leaders to stand against the matter but non gave in his support as he faced the wrath of the Jubilee Govt, to a point of being blocked to access the president’s rallies now that the heat has come to be a reality Joho has nothing to be blamed of, and any person of sound mind will understand why he decided to take advantage of the handshake so that he can lough after being mocked by his own pple…while he now lough.. I thought the kimwarer sycophant should revisit and explain to that Sugoi hustler who used to say Joho is cheating pple of the coast as the ocean cannot be moved..!!

JOHO WAS FIGHTING AGAINST ECONOMIC DOMINATION.