Youngest MP Hon Mwirigi attacked by rowdy youths in Maua town, hit on the head with stones

Police were over the weekend forced to shoot in the air severally to disperse rowdy youths from attacking Kenya’s youngest MP, the Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi.

The lawmaker who is currently nursing injuries was on Saturday whisked to his car towards Maua police station.

The MP was hit on the head with stones by rowdy youths at Kanuni ACC grounds in Igembe South sub county, Meru, and was rushed to Maua Methodist Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

Speaking to journalists at his home on Saturday, Mwirigi said youths should stop being recruited by politicians to be hooligans or goons for hire.

He blamed his opponent in the last elections, Mithika Mzalendo, for the attack but Mithika distanced himself from the fracas.

He had attended an event where Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya was the chief guset.

Bidco Africa in partnership with Pacja and Kenya Seed had invited CS Munya to grace the handing over of sunflower seeds worth more than Sh200, 000, donated by Kenya Seed Company to improve food security.

“I had personally invited the area MP John Paul, however he arrived with rowdy youths who almost disrupted the event. Even in the process of speeches it was obvious that the group’s intentions were sinister,” Mithika said.

Mwirigi however, said the meeting was turned into party alignment politics.

The incident came days after Mbeere South MP Geoffrey Kingagi Muturi was forced to flee from a public function.

It was alleged that the MP showed up at the function unannounced with additional reports indicating that he was chased for failing to deliver on projects since the 2017 elections.