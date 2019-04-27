KENYANS we need to be serious. Oh Raila this Raila that… tuache opuz buanaa! There’s no way you can elect Uhuru Kenyatta as President yet expect to hold Raila Odinga accountable… This is utter nonsense and the online obsession with Tinga‘s name must die: the streets are open.

KENYANS we need to be serious. Oh Raila this Raila that… tuache opuz buanaa! There’s no way you can elect Uhuru Kenyatta as President yet expect to hold Raila Odinga accountable… This is utter nonsense and the online obsession with Tinga‘s name must die: the streets are open. — Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba (@silasjakakimba) April 26, 2019

It is not Raila's birthright or constitutional duty to always point governance gaps. We all have a role to play. Play yours. — Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba (@silasjakakimba) April 26, 2019

Am not a Member & never been a Member of any Political Party & will never be a Member Of any …… Baba is not a Political Party …. Baba is an Institution! — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) April 26, 2019

Fake intelligence detected! You're not only pretending to have the interests of Kenyans at heart but you're also misleading by failing to place the blame on the President who has the instruments of power. Raila has no monopoly of fighting an inept govt which you voted in.Sit down https://t.co/eHeSXuFLLA — Mukami (@Mukami_Mungai) April 26, 2019

2014-17 Raila warns Kenyans of the dangers of the rising debt burden& offers himself as a capable captain of the alternative government ready to steady the sinking Kenyan ship back to sails. Some of you complaining now, instead 'voted twice to send him back to rural Bondo'. NKT! — Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba (@silasjakakimba) April 27, 2019

Rao has been shielding the masses for long and taking the stabs from the government now he just decided to pull out for the same people to blame him. That highest level of hypocrisy from the people who voted for this govt not once but twice in the same year — samkithinji (@skithinji44) April 27, 2019

Ati? I dont understand some people's obsession with Raila. Isn't the man entitled to his life after you denied him a job? Who pays him to fight for you? What just rewards for decades fighting for you? Day in day out…fulminating here about Raila this n dat n keeping score. Damn! https://t.co/elJwWEmiGM — David Makali (@davidmakali1) April 25, 2019