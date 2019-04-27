Kenya Today

KENYANS we need to be serious. Oh Raila this Raila that… tuache opuz buanaa

KENYANS we need to be serious. Oh Raila this Raila that… tuache opuz buanaa! There’s no way you can elect Uhuru Kenyatta as President yet expect to hold Raila Odinga accountable… This is utter nonsense and the online obsession with Tinga‘s name must die: the streets are open.

