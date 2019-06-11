Akothee ‘roasted’ badly for acting Lesbian in her London, U.K tour

With her many baby daddy’s, could Akothee has finally given up on men and turned to women in this cold Nairobi weather?

Call Polis! Madam Boss lives her life according to her own terms and doesn’t lose sleep over people’s opinion of her.

The controversial artist has caused a major stir on social media after she posted a photo in the arms of a blonde white lady who visibly has her lips firmly planted on the mother of five.

While she was only trying to emphasize on her transformation from the wigs back to natural hair, people have only focused on the kissing.

Check out people’s reactions below:

miriam__mwikali Lesbians

glanelisha Napenda Akothee but this photo has left me thinking… am I the only one not agreeing to what am seeing?

steveommuli Lakini ingikua ni wanaume wawili wako hivi ungeona venye comments zingekua zina come thick n fast with bible verses ….

jenenyoike11 Huyo mzungu hakai kukuachilia😂😂…😍😍

capt_p_ Lesbian on fleek 👌🤩🤩🤩 f*

peresianm Please tell me that’s myour new life partner..

This comes barely hours after Madam B0ss revealed the face of the man who broke her virginity and the father to her first three daughters.

She confessed that he taught her how to kiss and defended her when his family did not want to entertain her. Look at her now. Time does wonders.