Kenyans stand in solidarity with Citizen TV reporter Stephen Letoo after attack in his home

Kenyans have come together to condemn recent attacks on citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo.

Letoo’s home was attacked by unknown assailants.

My Rural home in Enooretet village in Kilgoris constituency Narok county was last night ATTACKED by unknown people. — Stephen Letoo (@SteveLetoo) September 6, 2019

The attacks are believed to be from DP Ruto’s men who threatened the Masai journalist.

Here are some sentiments from Kenyans:

So when Chemutai Goin reports matters William Ruto and or Rift-valley issues or Gatete reports matters Waititu and Central it is not a matter of conflict of interest. Why does @SteveLetoo elicit such hate and bias from social media or the media?? — Sekento Tonkei (@kuzko23) September 5, 2019

Journalists are too many than you think"mr politician" at times you even bribe for their coverage and when we not on your side you after them with malicious Threats!! Mefi!! #ProtectStephenLetoo pic.twitter.com/hSrawLOljK — DaveOriku👌 (@DavidOriku) September 5, 2019

#ProtectStephenLetoo @citizentvkenya Letoodid his work,he had no personal interest in Mau. he only wanted to deliver to Kenya the news concerning Mau

He should not be threatened . it should be the last time we hear about journalists' intimidation@DCI_Kenya to act — Byron Aduda (@AdudaByron) September 5, 2019

Facts are facts, the Mau forest is for all Kenyans, some pple invaded it on politicians advice,are destroying the forest and water catchment area and must now let forest be. Doesn’t matter which tribe as trees being destroyed are tribe-less #ProtectStephenLetoo — Jargot (@arapcodi) September 5, 2019

#ProtectStephenLetoo

we won't accept to stay in the dark when our journalists are being attacked by the goons. it's our right to free unbiased information@citizentvkenya @DCI_Kenya — Byron Aduda (@AdudaByron) September 5, 2019