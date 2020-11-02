Kenyans rush back to Nairobi ahead of total lockdown after covid surge

President Uhuru Kenyatta, on Sunday, November 1, admitted that he was considering locking down the country again.

Speaking at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, the Head of State confirmed that he was concerned with the recent spike in positive cases and that his team was considering locking down the country again.

He noted that the team was considering a number of measures to contain the spike explaining that the re-imposition of a lockdown as witnessed in March was not out of the picture.

“We are going through that difficult time where we are now wondering what to do. Do we close up? We shall be coming back to that,” he stated.

He further pointed out that he was worried by the recent spike and blamed some of the people for disregarding safety guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health on how to deal with the virus.

“We don’t have to close if only people would observe and would be caring for their fellow citizens. It is possible to keep Covid-19 at bay and lead a normal life,” he added.

The Council of Governors headed by Wycliffe Oparanya is said to be pressuring Uhuru to lock down the country.

Some of the measures presented by the Governors include the closure of bars and eateries across the country as well as banning social gatherings.

The details are contained in a memorandum which the Governors are reportedly preparing to present to the Head of State on Wednesday, October 4, during the crisis meeting, the county bosses are also seeking to have the curfew hours moved to begin at 7 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. from current 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

“We are in a precarious situation at the moment that we must act fast, to prevent further escalation of the virus.

“But of priority is the closure of bars, which we believe are the epicentre of the virus spread,” stated Oparanya to the press.

Acting Director-General of Health Dr Patrick Amoth confirmed that the state was perturbed by the flagrant disregard of Covid-19 protocols by the masses.

“We already have several options on the table and anything is possible as long as it is in the best interest of the country,” he stated.