Nobody has died of hunger, situation is under control- DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has denied claims that several people have died due to raging famine due to prolonged drought in various parts of the nation especially in Turkana and Baringo counties.

DP Ruto’s remarks is a total contradiction by local office of the president officials (Chiefs and assistant chief) who told local media on live TV that there have been several deaths. The Kenya Red Cross society has also confirmed hunger related deaths.

It is not the first time DP Ruto has lied on live TV, it can be remembered that three weeks ago he publicly contradicted Treasury and other government agencies mainly the DPP and DCI over the amounts looted in the Kerio Valley dams scandal.

DP Ruto was emphatic only 7billion was lost while Treasury CS Henry Rotich maintained 21billion was lost.

If hunger is not killing them, then Govt must immediately stop these Turkanas from working themselves out to death in their air-conditioned gyms. #WeCannotIgnore pic.twitter.com/66VeZNZsMN — Linus Kaikai (@LinusKaikai) March 19, 2019

Addressing the press at Harambee Annex Office Nairobi on Monday, the second in command said that the government is committed towards ending drought.

Sh21b Dams prime suspects are all here and were discussing about Sh2b for famine. Should we be worried? pic.twitter.com/ConcIipcrl — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) March 18, 2019

He revealed that the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led government has released Sh2 billion to mitigate drought in 13 counties across the nation after an uproar from the public.

Dear the #MightiestProphetInNairobi. Pray for the following:

1. Dp Ruto for downplaying #Turkanadrought

2.Dp Ruto for denying lost of Billions

3. #NyakundiTheLiar

Surely why are Kenyans being taken for granted? — Swahili Consultant, PhD (@ItsNyagah) March 18, 2019

He also acknowledged that 1,111,500 people in the countries are facing starvation. The Deputy President also reports that people were dying in Baringo, Tiaty and Turkana.

The DP was flanked by Cabinet Secretaries Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution), Mwangi Kiunjuri (Agriculture) and Simon Chelugui (Water).

"A child should not pay or beg for his mother's milk." Chinua Achebe. Turkana County govt MUST provide food security, not waiting for KOT(opposition party) to complain and beg for the govt to release 2B, #WeCannotIgnore @TrackTheCorrupt @Waambui @WanjikuRevolt @iamlegitdaily — Lord Nai (@JKN254) March 19, 2019



Ruto also said that there is no reason for Kenyans to continue raising alarm over the alleged deaths because the reports doing circulations online are false and ill-driven.

He insisted that both the national and county governments are working towards ensuring the nation is drought free in the coming years. Ruto further said that the government has embraced various strategies to contain the situation.

“There should be no cause for alarm. The National and County governments have put into place measures to ensure there are no casualties as a result of this drought,” he stated.