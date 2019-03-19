Nobody has died of hunger, situation is under control- DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has denied claims that several people have died due to raging famine due to prolonged drought in various parts of the nation especially in Turkana and Baringo counties.
DP Ruto’s remarks is a total contradiction by local office of the president officials (Chiefs and assistant chief) who told local media on live TV that there have been several deaths. The Kenya Red Cross society has also confirmed hunger related deaths.
It is not the first time DP Ruto has lied on live TV, it can be remembered that three weeks ago he publicly contradicted Treasury and other government agencies mainly the DPP and DCI over the amounts looted in the Kerio Valley dams scandal.
DP Ruto was emphatic only 7billion was lost while Treasury CS Henry Rotich maintained 21billion was lost.
If hunger is not killing them, then Govt must immediately stop these Turkanas from working themselves out to death in their air-conditioned gyms. #WeCannotIgnore
— Linus Kaikai (@LinusKaikai) March 19, 2019
Addressing the press at Harambee Annex Office Nairobi on Monday, the second in command said that the government is committed towards ending drought.
Sh21b Dams prime suspects are all here and were discussing about Sh2b for famine. Should we be worried?
— Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) March 18, 2019
He revealed that the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led government has released Sh2 billion to mitigate drought in 13 counties across the nation after an uproar from the public.
Dear the #MightiestProphetInNairobi. Pray for the following:
1. Dp Ruto for downplaying #Turkanadrought
2.Dp Ruto for denying lost of Billions
3. #NyakundiTheLiar
Surely why are Kenyans being taken for granted?
— Swahili Consultant, PhD (@ItsNyagah) March 18, 2019
He also acknowledged that 1,111,500 people in the countries are facing starvation. The Deputy President also reports that people were dying in Baringo, Tiaty and Turkana.
The DP was flanked by Cabinet Secretaries Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution), Mwangi Kiunjuri (Agriculture) and Simon Chelugui (Water).
"A child should not pay or beg for his mother's milk." Chinua Achebe. Turkana County govt MUST provide food security, not waiting for KOT(opposition party) to complain and beg for the govt to release 2B, #WeCannotIgnore
— Lord Nai (@JKN254) March 19, 2019
Ruto also said that there is no reason for Kenyans to continue raising alarm over the alleged deaths because the reports doing circulations online are false and ill-driven.
He insisted that both the national and county governments are working towards ensuring the nation is drought free in the coming years. Ruto further said that the government has embraced various strategies to contain the situation.
“There should be no cause for alarm. The National and County governments have put into place measures to ensure there are no casualties as a result of this drought,” he stated.
Anonymous says
As usual of the vampires, they go underground each time theirs is a national crisis and leave everything for the DP to respond to.
As much as the crisis is real,let’s all support the DP in his humanitarian works in addressing the drought effects.
The two vampires and their abyss cartels can eat the handshake, cos, that’s all they care for, in their scheme of undermining the dp for his hardwork.
Anonymous says
this the face of handshake.
Anonymous says
those who cheated Kenyans to vote for katiba that creates posts for elective and some highly paid jobs for cronies and elite …leaving commoners suffering while few coping all public money///..are to blame…….and are lawyers……elite…..
Anonymous says
turkana gets over 30billions a year from treasury from 2013……where do all this monies go…….how long will africans..kenyans stop being laughing stock…..
Anonymous says
katiba failed to address common man problem thus only way out is masses to come out and say no …to force a convention for all to give view where and what Kenyans want not few greedy leaders/elite…..choosing sgr..etc non sense while people are dying daily…..
Anonymous says
siasa mbya maisha mbaya….mo1 alisema…….katiba fake….creating few billionaires …flying choppers…..while wanaichi that are overtaxed to fund them are suffering and dying…….
Anonymous says
2022 ata mapema …wanaihi wa kawainda wachanuke…kick out dynasties and dont listen to them….