Screenshots: Kenyans On Twitter Defend Sonko For Chewing ‘Veve’, Chatting With Fans All Night Via FB Live

By Jasper Makori

Kenyans on Twitter have overwhelmingly defended Nairobi governor MIKE MBUVI SONKO after a few crooks took him there to roast him after he broadcasted himself on Facebook live chewing miraa.

During the live Facebook Live broadcast from his page, the governor appeared chewing miraa while deejaying from his Machakos Paradise as he accepted song-requests from his fans and played for them.

Sonko mostly played gospel music as he rewarded his fans with cash prizes. The governor ensured his fans too had good time and he gave them the SMS number in which he asked them to send their numbers to and get the cash.

As usual, Chief haters like Lord Abraham Mutai took the governor to Twitter after editing the video session with an intent to roast him but the plan backfired.

Kenyans on Twitter stood with Sonko and showed their overwhelming support for him.

Here are some some of the screenshots from the conversation on Twitter: