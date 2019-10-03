Kenyans narrate sad stories of how they lost their jobs ”#ILostMyJob”

Kenyans have expressed out their cries after losing jobs in this hard economic times.
Depressed, angry and tired are correct words to describe the sickening situation.
Here are some comments;
Radically overhaul: a) the media you consume b) the assholes you follow 😂 https://t.co/5R86UH6cHx
— DD (@Disembe) October 3, 2019
Hon. Galgalo had no tax compliance certificate from @KRACare . Lands committee recommended she be rejected from sitting at NLC. Her nomination was approved. Many youths can’t get clearance from HELB because of unemployment. How can they pay the loans ? #ILostMyJob
— Rein (@Asamoh_) October 3, 2019
When Uhuruto came to power 7 years ago. They promised a robust economy able to generate 1 M jobs every year. Today, fresh graduates can’t find employment. Those who are employed are grappling with job losses due to unfavorable business environment #ILostMyJob
— Rein (@Asamoh_) October 3, 2019
#AmKenyan Good morning #SLAVES, it's never too late to get angry enough to do something with your anger. They are killing us. One by one. Do not wait for your turn!
The #ILostMyJob, #SaveMyJob hashtags are heart breaking! #STOPTheseTHIEVES
— #STOPTheseTHIEVES (@WanjeriNderu) October 3, 2019
#ILostMyJob and Joseph Murumbi lost his land to the #HustlerBonoko pic.twitter.com/MouY9ekEl3
— Dan Mwanzia🇰🇪 (@DannMwanzia) October 3, 2019
Keenly following the #ILostMyJob #SaveMyJob, my big question is, are the youth of this nation tired enough to go out in the streets? Are we ready to take back our land.. 80% of a population with 55%unemployed is not just a normal number its disheartening!!
— Shikoh Kihika (@Shikohkihika) October 3, 2019
Guys wallowing and yelling about #ILostMyJob yet they are praising and defending Dp Ruto as a hustler na mkombozi in 2022 forgetting he is part of this mess promising 20 stadiums while shutting up Sportpesa et al! Fungueni macho nani mtatumika hadi lini😏let's finish the journey pic.twitter.com/UvW231dkoN
— Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) October 3, 2019
Today, thousands of Youths are busy crying #ILostMyJob and #SaveMyJob but when it comes to voting for the right people who will facilitate a better environment for business, they run to their tribal cocoons and vote for mtu wetu. Some even don't vote. You aren't tired enough. 🤔
— BRAVIN™ (@ItsBravin) October 3, 2019
#ILostMyJob nd i opted to be a job creator instead of a job seeker, i now run three upcoming companies. I know the pain, humiliation, frustration and laughter you get when one loses a job. But most importantly always stay positive nd focused.
Cc
@cheptarei_tim @chepkorirmercy1
— Japheth (@japheth_bor) October 3, 2019
#ILostMyJob nd i opted to be a job creator instead of a job seeker, i now run three upcoming companies. I know the pain, humiliation, frustration and laughter you get when one loses a job. But most importantly always stay positive nd focused.
Cc
@cheptarei_tim @chepkorirmercy1
— Japheth (@japheth_bor) October 3, 2019
Comments
Handshake says
Japhet has the best post
Wake up and do something about it individually …. ,
Its only babies who cry .
Its only you who has control on you