Kenyans mourn the brutal assassination of University of Nairobi student leader OCS Ragira

Students,politicians and Kenyans at large have taken to social media to mourn a fallen university of Nairobi student leader Mr Samuel Ragira alias OCS Ragira who was brutally assassinated.

The brutal assassination of University of Nairobi student leader OCS Ragira must not go unsolved. Perpetrators must swiftly be brought to book. We demand justice . #RIPOCSRAGIRA pic.twitter.com/A2UqCrm0Kr — Bishop of Hope (@NdegeSerikal) March 14, 2019

Mr. @UKenyatta's trigger-happy goons have murdered another young student in cold blood and in broad day light. The torture and murder of innocent Kenyans by successive tyrannical regimes have gone on for far too long..We condemn this barbarism unreservedly. #RIPOCSRagira. pic.twitter.com/Vyra1IBCJO — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) March 14, 2019

OCS Ragira the murdered Nairobi University Student leader was alive when police arrived. He was breathing. This officer is seen here feeling the pulse and a student has confirmed OCS was breathing. No ambulance, no first aid, nothing. Our incompetence is nauseating.#RIPOCSRagira pic.twitter.com/0d9jRzCoyF — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) March 14, 2019

Then they bundled him into this police truck, mark you NOT AMBULANCE but police truck. This is a man who was breathing and his life could have been saved. In civilized Worlds, heads should be rolling. We are just animals. Why are we like this God? It hurts. #RIPOCSRAGIRA pic.twitter.com/vFcwh5H4Or — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) March 14, 2019

We fought together for the students rights. Kenya has lost a leader. A man who wanted to see everyone happy. Rest In Power my friend Ocs Ragira. #RIPOCSRAGIRA pic.twitter.com/ME1FwDlLPk — Hon David Mwangi. (@qicymre) March 14, 2019



It is believed that he was against grabbing of club 36 which used to serve students.

Ragira through his social media post said students were being threatened with pistols and pangas of which he was a victim.

OCS Ragira is reported to have met his death after he confronted the said goons at who had been terrorising traders at the “Klabu” market demanding money in exchange for stalls.

These were the Final words from OCS Ragira Samuel before his assassination. #RIPOCSRAGIRA pic.twitter.com/MDc7roLlDp — BRAVIN™ (@ItsBravin) March 14, 2019



He contested the Milimani ward seat as an independent candidate.

Ragira was on Thursday night allegedly shot dead by goons at Club 36 market located opposite Nairobi Primary School.

Good morning @MikeSonko , who is grabbing club 36 land ? That is where comrades used to buy meat , mboga, house items and occasionally drunk. #RIPOCSRagira — Rein (@Asamoh_) March 15, 2019

It is very Clear from this that the intention was to ensure that OCS Ragira Samuel died. The police didn't want to let him get to a hospital. #RIPOCSRAGIRA pic.twitter.com/cgW6KIynYJ — BRAVIN™ (@ItsBravin) March 14, 2019

So I approach one of the nincompoops you call your cops, 'This guy is still alive. He has a pulse, let's get him to hospital. There's a student clinic down the road'. He looks at me, smirks and then leans down to feel the pulse, "Eeeh, anapumua" he implores #RIPOCSRAGIRA pic.twitter.com/fb84yCuuzZ — Clinton Chogo (@itschogo) March 14, 2019

First aid: 1. Preserve life – stop the person from dying

2. Prevent further injury – stop the person from being injured even more

3. Promote recovery – try to help the person heal their injuries OCS was left to bleed to death. Police did nothing. He was murdered. #RIPOCSRAGIRA pic.twitter.com/gYAodeb5mz — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) March 14, 2019