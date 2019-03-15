Kenya Today

Kenyans mourn the brutal assassination of University of Nairobi student leader OCS Ragira

Students,politicians and Kenyans at large have taken to social media to mourn a fallen university of Nairobi student leader Mr Samuel Ragira alias OCS Ragira who was brutally assassinated.


It is believed that he was against grabbing of club 36 which used to serve students.
Ragira through his social media post said students were being threatened with pistols and pangas of which he was a victim.
OCS Ragira is reported to have met his death after he confronted the said goons at who had been terrorising traders at the “Klabu” market demanding money in exchange for stalls.


He contested the Milimani ward seat as an independent candidate.
Ragira was on Thursday night allegedly shot dead by goons at Club 36 market located opposite Nairobi Primary School.

