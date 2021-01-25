Kenyans mourn slain Kikuyu musician Mighty salim

By Hon. Sankok David

I received the sad news that a great veteran musician is no more,

Mighty Salim was a Kikuyu musician,

Mighty Salim was a one man guitar,

Mighty Salim was a great inspiration to me,

I learnt most of Kikuyu words from his songs until I mastered the language.

Kenyans have lost a great man,

He was the Kenyan Jim Reeves,

His songs inspire love and caution wayward people,

His songs soothe our nights,

His songs reverberate our hearts,

His songs massage our egos by singing direct to our life’s challenges.

I love his songs especially;

Sinyorita,

Ihoya Riakwa,

Mwendwa Susana,

Koma Thayu mwendwa Wakwa,

Wiku Wiku,

Kanyina Kanini.

I love the songs so much ever since I was in the University of Nairobi (UoN) to date,

Mighty Salim songs were my lullaby at Hall 1 room 118 at UoN main campus,

Mighty Salim songs were the pacemakers for many lovebirds,

Mighty Salim songs brewed love in young men hearts,

Mighty Salim songs soothed my heart and mind each evening after tough lessons of medical school.

I have a collection of Mighty Salim songs,

I usually play;

~Wendo wa Thakame whenever my wife Hellen is nearby,

~Kiomboyo whenever I think of hardwork pays.

~Waitherero whenever I think of you.

Mighty Salim songs were mostly inspirational to youths to cherish true love (Koma Thayu Mwendwa Wakwa).

I send my heartfelt condolences to the family, fans and all african-music-lovers on behalf of myself, my family and on behalf of 6.5 kenyans with disabilities I represent in parliament.

Kenya has lost a great man who inspired the nation,

He ignited the loving hearts of youths with the matchbox of “Wendo wa Thakame”,

It’s my prayer for God to keep his soul in eternal peace.

Fly with the Angels Mighty Salim,

Greet Salim Junior, Joseph Kamaru, John De’ Matthew,

Tell them their fan base is growing day by day,

Tell them their songs are still being played in bars, cars and at homes,

Tell them their nightingale voices are still piercing our airwave.

#Nominee001

Mtoto wa Kenya Zawadi Ya Mungu.