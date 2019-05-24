Kenyans mock politicians in a “Congratulations mheshimiwa” hashtag

After promulgation of the 2010 constitution, devolution came. It created various political seats with the purpose of bringing services closer to the people. 2013 came and Kenyans moved to the ballot to elect different leaders in various created positions.

Some are still serving up to now whereas some were relieved off duties during the past 2017 general elections.

Here are some of the sentiments:

#CongratulationsMheshimiwa the Mps involved in kieleweke na takataka are some of the most useless Mps we have in this parliament, however nominated maina kamanda needs to be jailed. — Eng.Nashon Maina (@nashon_maina) May 24, 2019

All these belong to the same county #CongratulationsMheshimiwa pic.twitter.com/Pf0VxeyKwQ — Martoh 🇰🇪 (@realmartoh) May 24, 2019

Governor waititu deposites a hundred million to his daughters account and pays local youths ksh.400 after a long working day.Mtoto Ni mtoto Kila mtu awekewe zake kwa account ajipange wacha mapendeleo! #CongratulationsMheshimiwa — Allan Gichuki (@gichuki_allan) May 24, 2019

The rest of Kenya was informed Ferdinand Waititi was released on an anticipatory Bail. According to the Baba Yao wisdom, it cannot be anything other than a Respiratory Bail. Ndio apumue kidogo #CongratulationsMheshimiwa pic.twitter.com/ey84V7O5ZK — Antoni Swaleh® (@Antoni_Swaleh) May 24, 2019

Hon. Kamket #CongratulationsMheshimiwa for being the only Mheshimiwa who had no manefestos during his campaign period only singing 'KANU FRESH' and now you are busy fighting Dp William Ruto and being Kabarak gate man forgetting the problems facing people in Tiaty constituency. — Online pɹoʍssɐd (@ErastusCarnya) May 24, 2019

Kenyans who had already braved long queues and extreme weather conditions to register for #HudumaNamba might have to register for it again. This is according to the government spokesman Cyrus Oguna. Scandal is loading here 😂😂 #CongratulationsMheshimiwa pic.twitter.com/vtkO9uNf4K — Bobby (@Bob_Odhiambo) May 24, 2019

#CongratulationsMheshimiwa. These guys and their their fellow comrades (Mps, governor, etc) have, wealth that do not corresponds with their salaries..They have Benefits that are nonsensical.. Eg sitting allowances. They only enrich themselves at the expense of Kenyans. pic.twitter.com/0VgOWbqeCT — Know thyself. (@edwin_shoo) May 24, 2019

#CongratulationsMheshimiwa but look at these ivorians beating Ex. President Bbagbo when they met him in the street of France. Be very afraid for yourselves. Your lives are likely to be tough after you exit power… Power is not permanent. pic.twitter.com/UsCwUPUjTu — S.N. Nyamao 🇰🇪 (@snnyamao) May 24, 2019

#CongratulationsMheshimiwa

Corrupt, unrealistic, unreasonable, unorthodox and mediocre leader who has done nothing for his people apart from resurrecting Neolithic dance moves and speaking stale language. pic.twitter.com/k19MgdV7ni — Kelline Joseph (@KellineJ) May 24, 2019

The value of the two buildings Owned by Governor Waititu is close to Sh2 billion, with Delta Hotel costing Sh800 million while Jamii Bora is valued at about Sh1 billion. These, he has acquired since 2017…#CongratulationsMheshimiwa you are a top investor… pic.twitter.com/FgF3w4jIDw — S.N. Nyamao 🇰🇪 (@snnyamao) May 24, 2019

#CongratulationsMheshimiwa didmus baraza for officially opening and launching a black board , upuzi ni mwingi sana pic.twitter.com/FUtezCgabk — kiptoo choge (@kiptoochoge) May 24, 2019

Tharaka nithi governors wife buys an icenerator for 4 million and sells the same to the county for 34 million.We call this maendeleo mashinani. #CongratulationsMheshimiwa pic.twitter.com/ZJtepa7q4u — Allan Gichuki (@gichuki_allan) May 24, 2019