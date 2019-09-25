Kenya Today

Kenyans mixed reaction on governor Ngilu’s incitement audio

1 Comment

Governor Charity Ngilu has found herself on the receiving end after an audio of the governor inciting her community against their neighbours in the Eastern region emerged online.

In the alleged audio, the governor is heard telling her Kamba community to prepare bows and arrows and even volunteering to teach them on how to use the weapons if they didn’t know.


The herders are said to have invaded some farms belonging to the Kamba people destroying crops

The seemingly irritated governor bowed that they were going to fight with the Somali heders adding that she was ready to fund the Kambas for the same.

“Don’t think that those guns are powerful than our bows and arrows. I will leave you with money then we deal with these people. We are going to fight with them,” stated Ngilu.

