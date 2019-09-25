Kenyans mixed reaction on governor Ngilu’s incitement audio

Governor Charity Ngilu has found herself on the receiving end after an audio of the governor inciting her community against their neighbours in the Eastern region emerged online.

In the alleged audio, the governor is heard telling her Kamba community to prepare bows and arrows and even volunteering to teach them on how to use the weapons if they didn’t know.

It breaks my heart hearing some respected Governor say this then when clashes break out, they pretend to distance themselves. This should not go unpunished!#ArrestKituiGovernorpic.twitter.com/B08aWfMRjB — Dennis Kiplimo™ (@ItsShark15) September 25, 2019



The herders are said to have invaded some farms belonging to the Kamba people destroying crops

The seemingly irritated governor bowed that they were going to fight with the Somali heders adding that she was ready to fund the Kambas for the same.

“Don’t think that those guns are powerful than our bows and arrows. I will leave you with money then we deal with these people. We are going to fight with them,” stated Ngilu.

Kamba community needs water and better healthcare and roads more than they need arrows, let's fight poor Governance not poor people. #ArrestKituiGovernor — TEARDROPS THE GREAT OFFICIAL (@poetteardrops) September 25, 2019

Ngilu's unmistakably unlawful incitement of her Kamba community to kill Somali herders and their livestock places her into the realm of criminality. Her despicable utterances have the potential to sow ethnic discord and here is a legit call for her arrest#ArrestKituiGovernor pic.twitter.com/xqI2PBgsBX — (@AwDoll) September 25, 2019