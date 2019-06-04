Kenyans make fun of Hon. Mbadi after his acceptance on the new notes

Kenyans have made fun of Minority leader in the national assembly John Mbadi after accepting the circulation of the new currency.
This is what mbadi said about the new currency:
ODM majority leader John Mbadi explains the party position in regards to the new currency bank notes. pic.twitter.com/bq47USNK0K
— Cyprian Nyakundi Escobar (@CisNyakundi) June 4, 2019
Here are some sentiments by Kenyans on twitter:
John mbadi when Raila Odinga calls!😂😂😂#TujijengeNaKIEP pic.twitter.com/TMeFtOa22b
— Kanambo🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@kinteIii) June 4, 2019
Sycophancy and John mbadi pic.twitter.com/U5uCJU9LEW
— NICHOLAS Trump OSEKO (@NICHONASRI1) June 4, 2019
Apparently John Mbadi wants the deadline for tge 1,000/- notes moved closer from 1st October to August 1St. Smh.. pic.twitter.com/cSZaxqMewf
— Evangeline Karimi Hamilton Mkenya (@Evangelinekari5) June 4, 2019
Apparently John Mbadi wants the deadline for tge 1,000/- notes moved closer from 1st October to August 1St. Smh.. pic.twitter.com/cSZaxqMewf
— Evangeline Karimi Hamilton Mkenya (@Evangelinekari5) June 4, 2019
"John Mbadi"The notes issue is a government policy in line with the constitution though late by 9 years.Those opposed to it must seek address using the right channels rather than the baseless vigilante attacks in public gatherings.I support!
— Giravoya Giravoya (@GiravoyaB) June 4, 2019
John Mbadi: I am speaking on behalf of ODM and we are saying we accept the notes.
We advice that going forward, CBK should ensure there is nothing that can be construed to be anyone’s portrait on our notes pic.twitter.com/1X8uU8nnMS
— Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) June 4, 2019
1 If John Mbadi addresses the Media, Raila has told him to do so
2 If Onyango Oloo s house has been raided by detectives Raila was part of the corruption
3 If your cow dies Raila has bewitched it
4 If ur girlfriend leaves you Raila took her from you
What do you guys really want
— Rapeesmo (@itsRapeesmo) June 4, 2019
Comments
Anonymous says
Turkey is not the only state that faces retaliation from Washington for military shopping in Russia. India also had to fight off American threats of sanctions for purchasing an advanced surface-to-air missile system from Moscow last year.