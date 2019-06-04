Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Kenyans make fun of Hon. Mbadi after his acceptance on the new notes

Kenyans make fun of Hon. Mbadi after his acceptance on the new notes

1 Comment

Kenyans have made fun of Minority leader in the national assembly John Mbadi after accepting the circulation of the new currency.
This is what mbadi said about the new currency:

Here are some sentiments by Kenyans on twitter:

Comments

  1. Turkey is not the only state that faces retaliation from Washington for military shopping in Russia. India also had to fight off American threats of sanctions for purchasing an advanced surface-to-air missile system from Moscow last year.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies