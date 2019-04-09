Hon Wavinya Ndeti stripped off online after reckless remark on state of health care in Kenya

Machakos Governor aspirant Hon Waviya Ndeti found herself in a heated exchange twitter bigwigs over health standard at the local level . Hon Wavinya had compared the Kenyan health sector with that of Britain

Appearing on Citizen TV’s morning show, Day Break, Hon Ndeti was quick to criticize local medics who she noted did not take good care of Evelyn Namukhula, a Kakamega woman who last month gave birth to quintuplets but later lost her life due negligence.

“Giving birth to 5 children is no joke and the doctors should have taken more care of the mother.”- Hon Ndeti said

“I gave birth to my first born in the UK and the doctors used to come to my house just to check if the baby and I are doing okay,” she added.

This, however, got Kenyans talking. Some wondered what steps the former lawmaker took to ensure healthcare and wellness of mothers was improved in her area.

A user named Angel Katusia said: “This argument. London ??? Yes, the state of our public facilities is wanting. She was rushing home because Free is not Free in our hospitals and she didn’t want to accumulate bills then we hold her in hospital.”

I’m seeing leaders on our Local stations talking like they don’t know the state of maternal health in Kenya. They saying doctors didn’t observe the mother of 5 well, most out hospitals are under staffed, unskilled health workers , lack basic equipment. We can do better! — Angel Katusia (@angelkatuss) April 9, 2019

Others also mentioned that while Evelyn was in a hospital, Ndeti did little to nothing to ensure that she was well catered for.

“Since you’ve been in leadership, what %age of your UK experience have you brought into the Kenyan health sector?” Amos Njoroge posed.