Kenyans expose possibilities during DP Ruto’s presidency ”#KenyaUnderRuto”

Kenyans have had different views on what can happen under DP Ruto’s presidency.

In early morning tweets on Friday, they had the following to say;

Friends and foes just take a moment and think about #KenyaUnderRuto 🤦🏾‍♂️Think of Oscar Sudi as interior CS, Khalwale as Statehouse sookesman and Murkomen as Chief justice! Picture this and internalize it, will you leave your future under these gluttons? Really🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/615VwynSxN — Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) September 27, 2019

#KenyaUnderRuto lousy mouth murkomen is the new chief justice now laws can be bought by the elites pic.twitter.com/MX3fkH1tAZ — #GGMU™🇰🇪 (@ItsMutisya) September 27, 2019

#KenyaUnderRuto: The year is 2072 and the whole world is looking for the drama Kenya has got into. The Long-time Dictator William Ruto has Declared his Birthday a National Holiday(Samoei Day). This is after he realized he has ruled the country single-handedly for 50 years. pic.twitter.com/TgASUGmRE3 — Voice of Wanjiku🇰🇪 (@WanjikuVoice) September 27, 2019

Man is already advocating for Kenyans to be murdered , what if he becomes president 😭😭 #KenyaUnderRuto pic.twitter.com/hgt0tjX7Fx — PRETTY KENYAN 😍 (@PrettyKenyan10) September 27, 2019

The introduction of taxes that do not exist and which do not benefit the local mwananchi is what I see in #KenyaUnderRuto pic.twitter.com/fFrtaMOna6 — Nerea Junior (@Nereajnr_) September 27, 2019