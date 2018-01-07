TOP Congratulatory Messages To Raila On His Birthday, Celebrations In Kakamega, RAO Addressed Mammoth Rally

Kenya Today

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho on Sunday led Kenyans in wishing Opposition leader Raila Odinga a happy birthday as he turned 73.

Raila, who has been championing for electoral justice celebrated his birthday by addressing a series of mammoth rallies and meetings in Kakamega.

He met with leaders in Kakamega Golf hotel before holding a series of rallies to drum support for his swearing-in on January 30.

Through #HappyBirthdayRaila, Kenyans wished the ODM leader long life as they praised him for standing for electoral justice in Kenya.

“Happy Birthday Baba. May the Almighty continue to grant you courage and shower you with blessings as you continue championing for the rights of Kenyans,” Joho said.

“May you live long enough to see incompetent, drunk and thieving despots defeated. God bless you @RailaOdinga,” @VKapeen said.

@crediblepollske said: “You stood the test of time – miaka tisa jela – you were able to forgive Mzee Moi even after what he did to you, you have a “Big Heart” I wish you #HappyBirthdayRaila.”

“I would like to wish the enigma @RailaOdinga a blissful birthday. Live long to lead kenya to the 3rd liberation. I wish you life of happiness ahead with abundant God’s blessings,” @luo_pundit said.

  1. Baba happy Birthday.May the almighty God give you strength,courage n undying spirit to keep the fight for us.they have stolen your victory thrice but u never say die.u inspire so many of us. U epitomize the Kenya we want.your enemies try so hard to make u Luo but you mean hope and a future to so many of us. May God refresh your bones with many many years.i know the Jericho wall is falling n u will lead our triumphant entry into Canaan. Happy Birthday Baba.

