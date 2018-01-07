TOP Congratulatory Messages To Raila On His Birthday, Celebrations In Kakamega, RAO Addressed Mammoth Rally

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho on Sunday led Kenyans in wishing Opposition leader Raila Odinga a happy birthday as he turned 73.

Raila, who has been championing for electoral justice celebrated his birthday by addressing a series of mammoth rallies and meetings in Kakamega.

He met with leaders in Kakamega Golf hotel before holding a series of rallies to drum support for his swearing-in on January 30.

Through #HappyBirthdayRaila, Kenyans wished the ODM leader long life as they praised him for standing for electoral justice in Kenya.

“Happy Birthday Baba. May the Almighty continue to grant you courage and shower you with blessings as you continue championing for the rights of Kenyans,” Joho said.



Happy Birthday Baba @RailaOdinga. May the Almighty continue to grant you courage and shower you with blessings as you continue championing for the rights of Kenyans. pic.twitter.com/lz8EEbBxW1 — Governor Hassan Joho (@HassanAliJoho) January 7, 2018

Happy birthday and many blessings to Hon BABA @RailaOdinga — Ahmednasir Abdullahi (@ahmednasirlaw) January 7, 2018

Live long Baba @RailaOdinga, may your birthday mark a turning point in your life-long crusade for socio-economic & political rights in Kenya, you will never walk alone! May the civil disobedience campaign dislodge #JubileeMegalomaniacs & impostors from power. #Resist tyranny! 👊 pic.twitter.com/BltVxTdoZd — Solomon Ambuku (@solo_ambuku) January 7, 2018

Hppy birthday my hero raila amollo odinga — James Mwandau (@mwandau_james) January 7, 2018

Stop these nonsense we want swearing in. You have 1 month or else… — Jeff Retta (@jeff_jetta) January 7, 2018

Happy Birthday Mkombozi wa wananchi, mungu akubariki na maisha marefu yenye afya ushiriki katika ukombozi kamilifu ya kenya — new world experience (@newworldexperi1) January 7, 2018

If wishes were horses i would have made Baba the president of Africa …A time is coming tgat change will be inevitable R.A.O will be our president one day this dream must come to be .May Almighty protect our all time choice Baba — ole kitoonka (@KitoonkaOle) January 7, 2018

Happy birthday Baba!! I swear I'll swear you whenever I'll find you, you are my president!! — leo abel bishop (@mwendwa_abel) January 7, 2018

#HappyBirthdayBaba Irish Prayer To Our Baba, Raila Odinga, on His Birthday pic.twitter.com/yX3hHQB8QA — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) January 7, 2018

“May you live long enough to see incompetent, drunk and thieving despots defeated. God bless you @RailaOdinga,” @VKapeen said.

@crediblepollske said: “You stood the test of time – miaka tisa jela – you were able to forgive Mzee Moi even after what he did to you, you have a “Big Heart” I wish you #HappyBirthdayRaila.”

“I would like to wish the enigma @RailaOdinga a blissful birthday. Live long to lead kenya to the 3rd liberation. I wish you life of happiness ahead with abundant God’s blessings,” @luo_pundit said.



