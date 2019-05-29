Miguna set to destroy DP Ruto on Citizen TV’s JKL, ‘Statehouse’ using Jeff Koinange to smash Tanga Tanga

Kenyans have showed the interest and thirst as they wait for Citizen TV to host exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna on Jeff Koinange live tonight in a n interview done in washington DC.

Here are some of the sentiments welcoming the self proclaimed individual:

Look at who I bumped into in Washington, DC, earlier today, and recruited into the National Revolutionary Movement of Kenya (NRMKe). Watch out for tomorrow’s #JKLive #JKL. Viva! @KoinangeJeff @citizentvkenya pic.twitter.com/OEV3N0UN0q — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) May 29, 2019

meet the new NRM/TEAM RESIST LATEST RECRUIT. yes its @KoinangeJeff watch out for Dr @MigunaMiguna spitting hell’s fire & brimstone against the DESPONDS (Jubilee, Raila) in todays #JKLive, i hear its already trending!!! Its already SMOOOOKING #StopTheseGovernors pic.twitter.com/02Nsy9jj7d — #AintNobodyGotTime4ThisSh*t (@yourspenfully) May 29, 2019

Wah ! Things gonna happen. The deconstructor is back on our local channel citizen hear at home all the way from Toronto via Washington DC. Kudos @KoinangeJeff , #JKLive

Let’s here the word from the horse’s mouth . Generali mwenyewe addressing his lieutenants😂😂 What a show — Hon. ttndemwa (@titusndemwa) May 29, 2019

Uzito tonight iko #JKLive 😁😁😁 who will shout RAILA louder🤷🏽‍♂️i will watch Miguna @citizentvkenya with @KoinangeJeff live from Mafichoni pic.twitter.com/3yL1bp8QtF — Amakanji Thomas (@AmakanjiThomas) May 29, 2019

The president has had a legacy of mismanagement of our resources and making Kenya the head quarters of corruption in Africa.comrades @MigunaMiguna

Will articulate more today at #JKLive

@KoinangeJeff#StopTheseGovernors — Doyle Hassan (@hassan_doyle) May 29, 2019

Critical Voice in critical Times.

All Fighters deployed in Different places in the Republic of Kenya, it’s our Day to meekly hear From General @MigunaMiguna and kindly make time for night #JKLive.

#DespotsMustFall. pic.twitter.com/BhNrtAgP47 — COLLINS EREGAE (@EkaruCollins) May 29, 2019

It’s gonna be hot I can’t wait to watch it..oh miguna miguna..am waiting #JKLive — vincent omondi (@vincent64783740) May 29, 2019

Tonight live from Washington DC #JKLive with @KoinangeJeff brings the NRM general daktari Miguna Miguna closer to you. You can’t afford to miss this interview ,📺📺 @citizentvkenya pic.twitter.com/ngW5fVW4AM — Alex Obuya (@kenyanpt) May 29, 2019