Kenyans blast DP Ruto for spreading hate, tribalism and division

Kenyans on twitter have blasted Tanga tanga wing brigadier William Ruto for spreading hate, division and tribalism.

Here are some of their sentiments;

Hon. Duale supports constitutional amendments towards restructuring the presidency. Ruto is against it. #RutoMasterOfDivision and #RutoDoubleSpeak — Rein (@Asamoh_) September 17, 2019

This man has no manifesto for the country. He spreads hatred and violence. I'm so disappointed that he will even visit the church on a Sunday. #RutoMasterOfDivision pic.twitter.com/LytPhOajjm — Voice of Wanjiku🇰🇪 (@WanjikuVoice) September 17, 2019

I just realized that @williamsruto is getting Older, thinner and darker by the day. He is suffering from unknown mental stress. We urge professional doctors to diagnose him and preserve him for 2022 shock and beyond. We can't afford to lose him. #RutoMasterOfDivision — AFRICAN (@Afrikan_No1) September 17, 2019

Ruto should tell us where he's getting all of this money he's using to buy loyalty #RutoMasterOfDivision pic.twitter.com/as6Dih884F — KALEKEH (@kaleke_) September 17, 2019

#RutoMasterOfDivision

Aki don't kill our people again, esp women and children pic.twitter.com/esuEqUxlTJ — Milkah Mburu (@MilkahMburu1) September 17, 2019

I have nothing to add! The sooner Mt Kenya region realizes this the better. #RutoMasterOfDivision pic.twitter.com/t1jbQhoOdU — Pauline Ndegu (@PNdegu) September 17, 2019

#RutoMasterOfDivision

Death is his only way to power pic.twitter.com/YHfwKOe0J3 — Mark Kamande (@MarkKamande1) September 17, 2019