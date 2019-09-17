Kenya Today

Kenyans blast DP Ruto for spreading hate, tribalism and division

Kenyans on twitter have blasted Tanga tanga wing brigadier William Ruto for spreading hate, division and tribalism.
Here are some of their sentiments;

  1. And this is the person always talking of ‘siasa ya chuki, ukabila, uchawi every time he opens his mouth. This is the same person we are being told ‘Ruto all the way’. Ruto won’t stop the referendum. I knew he is finished the moment Duale ran away from him. Then we will see if afew votes from Murang’a will make him president.

