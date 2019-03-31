After Kenyan won global teacher award, his ‘sister’ Dorothy appointed NETFLEX Boss

Kenyan film producer Dorothy Ghettuba has been appointed as Netflix Manager International Originals. Just a week after a Kenyan and fellow Kisii won the global teacher award.

Dorothy Ghettuba is the CEO of Spielworks Media,a company that specialises in local content. It is a known secret that TV’s VIUSASA platform was copy paste of her Spielworks platform.

Dorothy took to social media where she informed Kenyans of her new feat though failed to share much about the deal. Kenyans on social media congratulated her following the appointment.

As @muthoniDQ says.. the Nairobi takeover is on! Please join me in congratulating the awesome @dghettuba on her new appointment! So proud of you sis.. now squad up! @wanuri @Lupita_Nyongo pic.twitter.com/BfIPjrBmRh — Lorna Irungu (@KuisanMacharia) March 27, 2019



The bad ass producer is wife to Oyunga Pala (a renown columnist)and was also among Top 40 under 40 Women in Kenya published by the Business Daily, is behind top local content such as ‘Sumu La Penzi’ and ‘Lies that bind’ that have come under her label since 2009.

The appointment comes just a week after Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions announced they are developing “Wild Seed” for Amazon Prime Video that will be co-scipted and directed by Kenyan film director Wanuri Kahiu and Nigeria’s author Nnedi Okorafor.

“Wild Seed” is a drama series based on the first book in Octavia E. Butler’s acclaimed Patternist sci-fi series.

Congratulations! Looking forward to seeing much more African content on @Netflix!!! — John-Allan Namu (@johnallannamu) March 28, 2019