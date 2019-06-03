Kenyan Rapper Prezzo declares his 2022 presidential ambitions

Kenyan Rapper Prezzo has revealed his plan to run for the presidential seat in the future.

The Singer has been in the music industry for years and apart from his music career he has been taking initiative in giving back to the community.

The grapevine has it that Prezzo is planning to join politics and run for the Langa’ta MP seat and in response to this Prezzo says that these are mere rumours.

The says that he is not certain that he will vie for the Presidential seat but it at all he joins politics then he would be interested in being a President and not the MCA or MP seat which do not meet his class.

“Nikienda kwa politics nitakua president bro, niaminie” he said during the interview.

He also added that Kenya and the whole world has never had a President with a swag that matches his and this will also be quite a big deal.

Politicians always have something to show to prove of service leadership to the people.

If Prezzo decided to take up the political path, perharps his Kibera Project will be a good show of what he has done for the people.

On why he chose Kibera, Prezzo believes that it is a second ghetto in Africa and God has sent him there to execute his course.

Prezzo says that he is grateful for the support he gets from the Kibera residents and he will continue to give back to the society.

He also stated that he feels peaceful to see that he is part of such a transformative initiative.