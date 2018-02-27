Why Kenyan Passport Is The 6th Powerful In Africa And 67th In The World

Do you hold a Kenyan passport? Here is the good news. A Kenyan passport allows the holder to travel to 72 countries across the globe visa-free or obtain visa on arrival. This is according to data availed by the Henley & Partners Visa Restrictions Index that ranks countries according to the travel freedom that their citizens enjoy. Kenya passport is ranked 67th in the world

The Index is produced in cooperation with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s largest database of travel information, and is published annually. Countries are ranked according to the total number of other countries which they can access visa-free.

In the latest 2018 report, Japan and Singapore are tied for top spot as the world’s most powerful passports, with visa-free or visa-upon-arrival access to 180 countries. Germany passport, which has held the top spot for 5 years ranks second with access to 179 countries. Here are the top-ten ranked countries:



The following are the countries a Kenyan passport can access visa free or get a visa upon arrival.

Asia-Visa Free:

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Philippines

Singapore

Asia-Visa on Arrival

Cambodia

Laos

Macao

Maldives

Nepal

Timor-Leste

Africa-Visa Free

Benin

Botswana

Burundi

Ethiopia

Gambia

Ghana

Lesotho

Madagascar

Malawi

Mauritius

Namibia

Rwanda

Senegal

Swaziland

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Visa on Arrival

Burkina Faso

Cape Verde

Comoros

Island

Democratic Republic of Congo

Djibouti

Guinea Bissau

Mauritania

Mozambique

Seychelles

Sierra

Leone

Nigeria

South Sudan

Sudan

Tanzania

Togo

Uganda

Caribbean: Visa Free

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Barbados

Cayman Islands

Dominca

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Montserrat

St Kitts and Nevis

St Vincent and Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

British Virgin Islands

Carribean-Visa on Arrival

St Lucia

Americas-Visa Free

Panama

Americas-Visa on Arrival

Bolivia

Middle East-Visa on Arrival

Iran

Jordan

Turkey

Oceania-Visa Free

Cook Islands

Fiji

Kribati

Micronesia

Niue

Vanuatu

Oceania-Visa on Arrival

Palau Islands

Samoa

Tuvalu