Why Kenyan Passport Is The 6th Powerful In Africa And 67th In The World

Do you hold a Kenyan passport? Here is the good news. A Kenyan passport allows the holder to travel to 72 countries across the globe visa-free or obtain visa on arrival. This is according to data availed by the Henley & Partners Visa Restrictions Index that ranks countries according to the travel freedom that their citizens enjoy. Kenya passport is ranked 67th in the world
The Index is produced in cooperation with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s largest database of travel information, and is published annually. Countries are ranked according to the total number of other countries which they can access visa-free.
In the latest 2018 report, Japan and Singapore are tied for top spot as the world’s most powerful passports, with visa-free or visa-upon-arrival access to 180 countries. Germany passport, which has held the top spot for 5 years ranks second with access to 179 countries. Here are the top-ten ranked countries:
The following are the countries a Kenyan passport can access visa free or get a visa upon arrival.
Asia-Visa Free:
Hong Kong
Indonesia
Philippines
Singapore
Asia-Visa on Arrival
Cambodia
Laos
Macao
Maldives
Nepal
Timor-Leste
Africa-Visa Free
Benin
Botswana
Burundi
Ethiopia
Gambia
Ghana
Lesotho
Madagascar
Malawi
Mauritius
Namibia
Rwanda
Senegal
Swaziland
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Visa on Arrival
Burkina Faso
Cape Verde
Comoros
Island
Democratic Republic of Congo
Djibouti
Guinea Bissau
Mauritania
Mozambique
Seychelles
Sierra
Leone
Nigeria
South Sudan
Sudan
Tanzania
Togo
Uganda
Caribbean: Visa Free
Antigua and Barbuda
Bahamas
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Dominca
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Montserrat
St Kitts and Nevis
St Vincent and Grenadines
Trinidad and Tobago
British Virgin Islands
Carribean-Visa on Arrival
St Lucia
Americas-Visa Free
Panama
Americas-Visa on Arrival
Bolivia
Middle East-Visa on Arrival
Iran
Jordan
Turkey
Oceania-Visa Free
Cook Islands
Fiji
Kribati
Micronesia
Niue
Vanuatu
Oceania-Visa on Arrival
Palau Islands
Samoa
Tuvalu
