Kenyan MPs are earning the lowest salary in the world: Hon. Peter Kaluma

Kenyans have bashed Homabay town member of parliament Peter OPondo Kaluma after his sentiments on side bar show on NTV hosted by Ken Mijungu yesterday.
The ODM MP argued that they need more money as they are some of the lowest paid honourables in the world.
Homa Bay MP Peter Kaluma believes Kenyan MPs are poorly paid. pic.twitter.com/r3gHf9W9u9
— Kenyans.co.ke (@Kenyans) June 12, 2019
However that statement did not go well with Kenyans.
Here are some comments from Kenyans on twitter:
The basic pay of a Kenyan Member Of Parliament gazzeted in 2013 was Sh. 316,000 with an annual increment of 10%, today it is Sh. 346,000. That is what I earn.We are paid poorly as members of parliament.
-Homa bay MP Peter Kaluma
— Hakuna Matata (@Matoke_) June 12, 2019
MP Peter Kaluma has just confirmed the tale of the sheep and shepherd.
— Char-lee Oddie (@CharleeOddie1) June 12, 2019
So Peter Kaluma thinks mps are not well paid. Let him resign and look for a well paying job
— SAMMIE NJUE (@SammieNjue) June 12, 2019
That's Peter Kaluma inside Parliament, let's wait for Peter Kaluma outside Parliament..
— Titus Odero (@TitusOdero8) June 12, 2019
Guys, this was Peter Kaluma in Russia after spending a month there despite not being a footballer.
His comments today are nothing new https://t.co/ptHsrNe4Yo
— Vincent Milewa (@VincentMilewa) June 12, 2019
"Peter Kaluma" This man's cranium cavity is stained and tainted just leave like his brown teeth. This man lacks sense leave alone the common one. Nothing of substance ever comes out of his hollow and shallow mouth.
— Tijey (@Tijey5) June 12, 2019
Peter kaluma are the type of leaders who are reflected in the novel of Mustahiki Meya who are selfish and do not care about the common mwanaichi. Such leaders in the parliament went for there personal satisfication and needs not working for those who took him there.
— Brown Tsimba (@fuatayako) June 12, 2019
Okiya Omtatah is not a lawyer, who is drafting for him all these pleadings which are always ready in time to be filed? – Peter Kaluma #Sidebar @KenMijungu pic.twitter.com/rGT5NK4bwM
— NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) June 4, 2019
#Sidebar "You should ask people in government like us" Peter Kaluma. I like this. One year in politics is like decades.
— Kiprono Abraham Kogo (@kipronoabraham1) June 4, 2019
Does Peter Kaluma have a twitter account? Kaluma should be taken to a mental hospital. Does he know that the very Kenyans he claims to represent sleeps hungry everyday and cant afford proper standardized medical attention ?
— Kaut Bernard Kaut (@kaut_bernard) June 12, 2019
Somebody tell Peter Kaluma we are not fools. Asitubebe mchudren. As of 2013, Kenyan MPs were actually the 2nd highest paid lawmakers in the world. Cited report in the figure below.. https://t.co/xsoQIQmu5h pic.twitter.com/ssSnlX9pAe
— Mr. Dazzle (@Godwin_Dazzle) June 12, 2019
Anonymous says
a total zombie!
You mpigs are paid too much for nothing and you collectively increase your salaries as you feel.
The highest pay should be lectures in the land, cos, they train you guys and all the work force on the entire republic of Kenya and not the president, who is paid and funded by our blood robbed taxes.
In Germany, that is the case, cos, they understand the importance of university lectures and not these mpigs, who don’t benefit the nation on any ground but rat f**k everywhere they go to the extent they increase their salaries to sustain the sex HIV bugs drive: hence the mega looting of all debts borrowed to date, which facilitates vampire election theft since 2007 to just the last one held in 2017.
Once, our nation pays its citizens whale, it shall be well for our country, but as long as they don’t do the correct thing before Almighty GOD, all the taxes they collect as P.A.Y.E is all cursed – these explains why the nation has never made progress since independence to date.
Mpigs are servant and they should serve their voter, with minimum pay and they should never be masters as is the case now. Once, they understand this, good bills will be made in both houses and the election thief vampire will not be redrafting and sneaking jungle bill to sustain his vampire abyss ways as he loots and vampire the state as he feels like.
Anonymous says
This is a true ape! Can you imagine such an outrage? Oh no! It is a known fact that these pigs earn, actually steal, more than Mps in some of the developed countries. Kenyans are so forgetful. Don’t Kenyans remember Kaluma showing his empty payslip to the court? Why? Coz all his salary was going to pay for upkeep of bastards he sired with Kisumu whores! The fella is ever broke.