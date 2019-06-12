Kenyan MPs are earning the lowest salary in the world: Hon. Peter Kaluma

Kenyans have bashed Homabay town member of parliament Peter OPondo Kaluma after his sentiments on side bar show on NTV hosted by Ken Mijungu yesterday.

The ODM MP argued that they need more money as they are some of the lowest paid honourables in the world.

Homa Bay MP Peter Kaluma believes Kenyan MPs are poorly paid. pic.twitter.com/r3gHf9W9u9 — Kenyans.co.ke (@Kenyans) June 12, 2019

However that statement did not go well with Kenyans.

Here are some comments from Kenyans on twitter:

The basic pay of a Kenyan Member Of Parliament gazzeted in 2013 was Sh. 316,000 with an annual increment of 10%, today it is Sh. 346,000. That is what I earn.We are paid poorly as members of parliament.

-Homa bay MP Peter Kaluma — Hakuna Matata (@Matoke_) June 12, 2019

MP Peter Kaluma has just confirmed the tale of the sheep and shepherd. — Char-lee Oddie (@CharleeOddie1) June 12, 2019

So Peter Kaluma thinks mps are not well paid. Let him resign and look for a well paying job — SAMMIE NJUE (@SammieNjue) June 12, 2019

That's Peter Kaluma inside Parliament, let's wait for Peter Kaluma outside Parliament.. — Titus Odero (@TitusOdero8) June 12, 2019

Guys, this was Peter Kaluma in Russia after spending a month there despite not being a footballer. His comments today are nothing new https://t.co/ptHsrNe4Yo — Vincent Milewa (@VincentMilewa) June 12, 2019

"Peter Kaluma" This man's cranium cavity is stained and tainted just leave like his brown teeth. This man lacks sense leave alone the common one. Nothing of substance ever comes out of his hollow and shallow mouth. — Tijey (@Tijey5) June 12, 2019

Peter kaluma are the type of leaders who are reflected in the novel of Mustahiki Meya who are selfish and do not care about the common mwanaichi. Such leaders in the parliament went for there personal satisfication and needs not working for those who took him there. — Brown Tsimba (@fuatayako) June 12, 2019

Okiya Omtatah is not a lawyer, who is drafting for him all these pleadings which are always ready in time to be filed? – Peter Kaluma #Sidebar @KenMijungu pic.twitter.com/rGT5NK4bwM — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) June 4, 2019

#Sidebar "You should ask people in government like us" Peter Kaluma. I like this. One year in politics is like decades. — Kiprono Abraham Kogo (@kipronoabraham1) June 4, 2019

Does Peter Kaluma have a twitter account? Kaluma should be taken to a mental hospital. Does he know that the very Kenyans he claims to represent sleeps hungry everyday and cant afford proper standardized medical attention ? — Kaut Bernard Kaut (@kaut_bernard) June 12, 2019