Kenyan MPs are earning the lowest salary in the world: Hon. Peter Kaluma

Kenyans have bashed Homabay town member of parliament Peter OPondo Kaluma after his sentiments on side bar show on NTV hosted by Ken Mijungu yesterday.
The ODM MP argued that they need more money as they are some of the lowest paid honourables in the world.

However that statement did not go well with Kenyans.
Here are some comments from Kenyans on twitter:

Comments

  1. a total zombie!

    You mpigs are paid too much for nothing and you collectively increase your salaries as you feel.

    The highest pay should be lectures in the land, cos, they train you guys and all the work force on the entire republic of Kenya and not the president, who is paid and funded by our blood robbed taxes.

    In Germany, that is the case, cos, they understand the importance of university lectures and not these mpigs, who don’t benefit the nation on any ground but rat f**k everywhere they go to the extent they increase their salaries to sustain the sex HIV bugs drive: hence the mega looting of all debts borrowed to date, which facilitates vampire election theft since 2007 to just the last one held in 2017.

    Once, our nation pays its citizens whale, it shall be well for our country, but as long as they don’t do the correct thing before Almighty GOD, all the taxes they collect as P.A.Y.E is all cursed – these explains why the nation has never made progress since independence to date.

    Mpigs are servant and they should serve their voter, with minimum pay and they should never be masters as is the case now. Once, they understand this, good bills will be made in both houses and the election thief vampire will not be redrafting and sneaking jungle bill to sustain his vampire abyss ways as he loots and vampire the state as he feels like.

  2. This is a true ape! Can you imagine such an outrage? Oh no! It is a known fact that these pigs earn, actually steal, more than Mps in some of the developed countries. Kenyans are so forgetful. Don’t Kenyans remember Kaluma showing his empty payslip to the court? Why? Coz all his salary was going to pay for upkeep of bastards he sired with Kisumu whores! The fella is ever broke.

