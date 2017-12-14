A Kenyan student in USA has been awarded by the Honors Society of America for excellency in her nursing school studies, she may be perhaps the first Kenyan to receive the award.

Congratulations to Mercy Atuti for scoping the award, Let Kenya shine despite some uthamakistan feeling more entitled and shoving mediocre leadership down our throats

The award comes barely a day after two Kenyan students were recognized in USA for their excellence in nuclear medicine.

Mercy is the daughter of NASA/ODM activists Hon Justus Atuti

