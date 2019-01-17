Kenyans mourns murdered investigative Journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale in Accra, Ghana

Kenyan investigative journalists have taken to the social media to condemn the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale in Accra, Ghana.



The Ghanaian undercover journalist was shot dead while driving home, his murder comes after a politician called for retribution against him. He is credited for exposing the rot in FIFA world cup and his reports saw several referees banned from officaiting the 2018 world cup.

Sad news, but we shall not be silenced. Rest in peace, Ahmed. #JournalismIsNotACrime #SayNoToCorruption pic.twitter.com/Gk2Jdgo6Sn — Anas Aremeyaw Anas (@anasglobal) January 17, 2019

Unidentified men on motorbikes shot Ahmed Hussein-Suale three times in the capital Accra, local media reports say.



He was a member of Tiger Eye Private Investigations and had investigated corruption in Ghana’s football leagues.

It is sad that we are mourning the death of Ahmed Hussein-Suale who was an investigative journalist in Ghana. May those who performed the heinous act be brought to book and action taken against the politician.@NAkufoAddo @johnallannamu @MohaJichoPevu @Kmohamed @FredrickKagonye — Milton were (@WereMilton) January 17, 2019

The undercover report on cash gifts led to a lifetime ban for the former head of Ghana’s Football Association.

Ghanaian journalist Ahmed Divela was killed tonight in Accra. Ahmed was a committed and courageous colleague, instrumental in this year’s @anasglobal investigation of international soccer corruption, after which he was viciously doxxed & threatened.@CPJAfrica @RSF_Africa — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) January 17, 2019

BBC Africa Eye made a documentary about the scandal in 2018 after gaining access to the investigation led by controversial journalist Anas Aremayaw Anas, who runs Tiger Eye.

Editor’s Pick: Best Investigative Journalism in Sub-Saharan Africa 2018 includes a 2-year investigation by @anasglobal & @BBCAfrica Eye that filmed nearly 100 football referees & officials taking cash bribes ahead of important matches https://t.co/k4BWUFTzFo pic.twitter.com/JJ48MN04dD — GIJN (@gijn) January 9, 2019

After the BBC broadcast the film, Ghanaian MP Kennedy Agyapong circulated photos of Mr Hussein-Suale and called for retribution against him.

“If he comes here, beat him,” Mr Agyapong says in a video published on news site Ghana Web. “Whatever happens, I’ll pay.”

In a press release, Tiger Eye said they were “terribly devastated by the dastardly act”, but were “unshaken” in their pursuit of “nation-wreckers”.

Mr Hussein-Suale was shot twice in the chest and once in the neck in the suburb of Madina at about 23:00 (23:00 GMT) on Wednesday night, reports say.

