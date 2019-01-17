Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Kenyans mourns murdered investigative Journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale in Accra, Ghana

Kenyans mourns murdered investigative Journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale in Accra, Ghana

Leave a Comment

Kenyan investigative journalists have taken to the social media to condemn the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale in Accra, Ghana.

The Ghanaian undercover journalist was shot dead while driving home, his murder comes after a politician called for retribution against him. He is credited for exposing the rot in FIFA world cup and his reports saw several referees banned from officaiting the 2018 world cup.

Unidentified men on motorbikes shot Ahmed Hussein-Suale three times in the capital Accra, local media reports say.


He was a member of Tiger Eye Private Investigations and had investigated corruption in Ghana’s football leagues.

The undercover report on cash gifts led to a lifetime ban for the former head of Ghana’s Football Association.

BBC Africa Eye made a documentary about the scandal in 2018 after gaining access to the investigation led by controversial journalist Anas Aremayaw Anas, who runs Tiger Eye.

After the BBC broadcast the film, Ghanaian MP Kennedy Agyapong circulated photos of Mr Hussein-Suale and called for retribution against him.

“If he comes here, beat him,” Mr Agyapong says in a video published on news site Ghana Web. “Whatever happens, I’ll pay.”

In a press release, Tiger Eye said they were “terribly devastated by the dastardly act”, but were “unshaken” in their pursuit of “nation-wreckers”.

Mr Hussein-Suale was shot twice in the chest and once in the neck in the suburb of Madina at about 23:00 (23:00 GMT) on Wednesday night, reports say.
Kenyan investigative journalists have taken to

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies