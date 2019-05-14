Kenyan frauds Ugandans 2 billion , runs away after police launched man hunt

Kenya has literally gone international with the con game.

David Kimani, the proprietor of Arua Forex Bureau is wanted by Ugandan police after allegedly defrauding his customers Ush 2 billion (Ksh 53 Million) in Arua town before fleeing east to Kenya.

The foreign currencies dealer is said to have worked in Arua for about 15 years and had made close links with businessmen in the area and West Nile region.

Arua-Forex-Bureau

According to reports, he had collected the money from his clients “in order to buy them foreign currencies” before he went missing.

Ugandan newspaper The Observer, reports that Mr Kimani drove to Uganda border town of Malaba on Sunday last week where he abandoned his Land Cruiser Prado vehicle.

Some of employees in Arua town reported for work on Monday morning as usual, but waited in vain for his arrival.

Kimani later told them in phone calls that he is in Kenya and that they should not report to work until he returns – possibly in two days.

A guard at the bureau told a reporter that Kimani had collected a fully packed bag from the bureau.

“The workers came and waited here in vain until after sensing something unusual, they went back home, up to now that’s why the place is still closed,” the guard told Uganda Radio Network (URN).

The newspaper reported that more than 30 businessmen stormed the forex bureau when news of Kimani’s disappearance spread in Arua town.

Some of the victims claimed to have given Kimani huge sums of money to buy them foreign currencies including US Dollars, Euros and Pound Sterling.

The West Nile region police commander Chris Barugahare said they can’t confirm whether Kimani has crossed to Kenya or is still in Uganda.

Elsewhere, a man suspected to be part of armed gang which has been terrorizing members of the public in Nakuru has been gunned down by police officers.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said that four others managed to escape but a manhunt for them is ongoing.

Police said that they recovered gas cylinders, panga and a knife.

“Today, a man was gunned down and five others escaped after detectives responded to information about a group of armed thugs terrorizing members of the public within Rhoda Market, #Nakuru. Assorted gas cylinders, panga and a knife confiscated. Manhunt for his accomplices is ongoing,” the DCI posted on twitter.