Kenyan-Born Australian Senator Lucy Wanjohi Is A Disaster, Appears So Clueless



So that’s the Kenyan-born Australian Senator Lucy Wanjohi you were talking about?

By Hon Jim Bonie

Let’s separate the chaff from the wheat.

It is August, 2006 and Kenyan born Illinois Senator Barack Obama (Democrat) is in Kenya as part of his four-country tour of Africa to raise HIV awareness and connect with his roots in Kogelo, Siaya County. Donning a brown khaki trouser, black leather shoes, white shirt and and a navy blue coat, Senator Obama strode into Kibera, sneaked into a ramshackle community clinic and got tested for HIV.

Kids, the United States, Africa, crowds lining the tiny Kibera walkways, the whole country and indeed Michelle Obama waited with bated breath for the results of the test. It came to pass, the results were v-.

The Senator knew it better that if you want to be great walk with people who have achieved greatness. Guess who he chose to tag along? The Rt. Hon Raila Amollo Odinga the then Langata MP and leader of opposition who had lit fire under Mafi ya Kuku’s feet as Kenya geared towards 2007 elections.

In Kibra slums Obama came face to face with the daily life of a slum dweller. Having to put up in structures not fit for chicken and surviving on less than a dollar a day; rampant insecurity occasioned by high rate of unemployment; unhygienic living conditions and hopelessness, Obama experienced first hand the consequences of government lethargy, corruption, malfeasance and policies that oppress the downtrodden.

Perhaps in a bid to give hope to the hopeless, Obama would later make HOPE his main message in his quest for United States top job which he easily won. Yes we can! He taught us.

Senator Obama then moved to the University of Nairobi and gave an ogasmic lecture that left students, staff and civil society groups horny for more “fuckts” (facts). As he is wont to doing, Jakogelo was bare knuckle. He decried corruption in the country and used not nice words to pass a guilty verdict on the government of Mafi ya Kuku. These were his words verbatim:

“The freedom that you fought so hard to win… is in jeopardy,” he said to applause from the crowd. “It is being threatened by corruption.”

“Here in Kenya, it is a crisis, a crisis that is robbing an honest people of the opportunities that they have fought for, the opportunity they deserve,” he added.

In a nutshell Obama was gobsmacked at the state of affairs of our country. A country with history darker than Kenyan-born Australia Senator Lucy Wanjohi’s mother’s kitchen walls.

His lecture did not go down well with the then all powerful government spokesperson Dr Alfred Mutua who hurriedly assembled journalists who were at his beck and call and retorted ‘Obama is a junior senator from Illinois who is yet to mature’.

He would later chew his own words as the man he described as junior, inexperienced and immature became the president of the most powerful Nation on earth. In 2015 when president Obama visited Kenya, Mutua and hordes of other Kenyatta busybodies reportedly sneaked into statehouse to shake the hands of the leader of the free world. Perhaps also to apologize for being undisciplined.

Fast forward to 2018 and in a sharp contrast to Obama’s visit, Kenyan-born Australian Senator madam Lucy Wanjohi is visiting. She goes to Statehouse and meets Jubilee leader Mr Uhuru Kenyatta. He proceeds to Nyeri to his parents home and pour libations on the graves of her ancestors. Githeri media labours so hard to make viral a nonsensical photo of her in her mother’s dirty kitchen.

From the dirty kitchen she visits Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru at his office. Then to cap her “tour of Africa” (😂😂😂) the good lady makes an appearance at #JKL, a shithole TV show hosted by the late Koinange’s son Jeff Koinange. On the show yesterday, Senator Lucy exposed her underbelly. She appeared clueless and laughed hysterically throughout the interview to hide her ignorance. She is naive on so many matters one wonders how the heck she got elected.

Watching the interview on YouTube after concerned Kenyans brought it to my attention and begged that I say something about it, I nearly puked. “could it be the the fools who elected Ferdinand Waititu as governor, Sonko as city governor and Uhuru Kenyatta as president also voted in Australian elections?” the Villager in me wondered.

I fell short of petitioning Australian government to investigate possibility of Mt Kemya mafia meddling in their elections.

To cut the long story short, Lucy Wanjohi is a disaster. I was shocked at her ignorance at issues. She is a tribal buffoon who won’t go any further. And take this to the bank, she will serve for only one term. Due to her colourlessness media got tired of her boring visit very fast. And that’s the best media did to save us from her Kikuyu bigotry.

As I close this chapter let me leave you with an excerpt from the New York Times coverage of Senator Obama’s visit in 2006.

” If Senator Barack Obama is ever thinking of running for president — or changing careers to rock star — he got excellent practice in Nairobi on Friday.

Thousands of people lined the streets, waiting hours in the intense sunshine just for a glimpse of him.

Local newspapers overflowed with breathless coverage, including the headline, “Village beats the drums for returning son.”

Everywhere he went he had to part seas of shutter-snapping journalists and mobs of ecstatic fans.

A riot nearly broke out when he slipped past his bodyguards at a downtown event and simply smiled at the crowd.

Obaaammmaaaa!” the people yelled.”

