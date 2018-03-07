Is Kenya Staring at Imminent Dictatorship Under DP Ruto?

DP Ruto might be downplaying 2022 politics in a classic example of the dictum speaking from both ends of the mouth but it is an open secret that the self acclaimed ‘hustler’ is already marshaling arsenal for his 2022 warfare.

But as he remains one of the most formidable politicians for the top seat, one cannot help but cringe with fear at what his potential leadership could portend for Kenyans if the kind of leadership he has exhibited is anything to go by. Is Kenya staring at dictatorship worse than that of known African despots alive and dead put together?

If you doubt that H.E William Samoei Ruto is a tyrant and a no-nonsense strong man, then confirm from the immediate former Nandi hills M.P Hon. Alfred KETER and his Embakasi east counterpart Hon. Babu Owino. The deputy president has shown that he is going for the top seat whether all the rivers dry up, and all the trees get cut.

In my previous article(s), I had mentioned that the former Eldoret North legislator knew very well in 2012 that conservation of the MAU forest had lots of benefits, but instead chose to vehemently oppose RAILA’s conservation efforts for selfish political gains. At that particular time, Ruto (ironically a botany student), even claimed that tress have absolutely NO effect on rains, that rains come from “heaven”.

The ghosts of Mau forest are unfortunately back to haunt him and the Sugoi man is at pains to encourage residents to plant more trees besides conserving water tower(s). That Ruto would do and say anything however Unpalatable it would sound is NOT news. He is on record to have publicly called GIDEON Moi Uncircumcised, during the senatorial by-election in KERICHO county, despite knowing very well that Gideon (being a TURGEN), had undergone the bush knife.

Every ambitious politician who does NOT sing his tune must be very careful, lest he crafts the unexpected. Going against his wishes is grave and pundits already point out that he could be worse than the former African DICTATORS combined; Moi, Jean Bokasa, Fodday Sanko, Mobutu and even Idi Amin Dada of the Nile…

Kenyans have an imperative choice to make: either stop Ruto right on his tracks or welcome an era of dictatorship never witnessed before in this country.

Article Courtesy