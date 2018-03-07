Is Kenya Staring at Imminent Dictatorship Under DP Ruto?

DP Ruto might be downplaying 2022 politics in a classic example of the dictum speaking from both ends of the mouth but it is an open secret that the self acclaimed ‘hustler’ is already marshaling arsenal for his 2022 warfare.
But as he remains one of the most formidable politicians for the top seat, one cannot help but cringe with fear at what his potential leadership could portend for Kenyans if the kind of leadership he has exhibited is anything to go by. Is Kenya staring at dictatorship worse than that of known African despots alive and dead put together?
If you doubt that H.E William Samoei Ruto is a tyrant and a no-nonsense strong man, then confirm from the immediate former Nandi hills M.P Hon. Alfred KETER and his Embakasi east counterpart Hon. Babu Owino. The deputy president has shown that he is going for the top seat whether all the rivers dry up, and all the trees get cut.
In my previous article(s), I had mentioned that the former Eldoret North legislator knew very well in 2012 that conservation of the MAU forest had lots of benefits, but instead chose to vehemently oppose RAILA’s conservation efforts for selfish political gains. At that particular time, Ruto (ironically a botany student), even claimed that tress have absolutely NO effect on rains, that rains come from “heaven”.
The ghosts of Mau forest are unfortunately back to haunt him and the Sugoi man is at pains to encourage residents to plant more trees besides conserving water tower(s). That Ruto would do and say anything however Unpalatable it would sound is NOT news. He is on record to have publicly called GIDEON Moi Uncircumcised, during the senatorial by-election in KERICHO county, despite knowing very well that Gideon (being a TURGEN), had undergone the bush knife.
Every ambitious politician who does NOT sing his tune must be very careful, lest he crafts the unexpected. Going against his wishes is grave and pundits already point out that he could be worse than the former African DICTATORS combined; Moi, Jean Bokasa, Fodday Sanko, Mobutu and even Idi Amin Dada of the Nile…
Kenyans have an imperative choice to make: either stop Ruto right on his tracks or welcome an era of dictatorship never witnessed before in this country.
lucas chacha says
Better Ruto 100 times than ojinga….nimesema
Paddie says
Ojinga has always stood with Kenyans through thick and thin for many generations, he has fought for this country and exposes the thieves in the Government, Ojinga can not be bought like a prostitue he is content with his money. So, you are a fool and have been brain washed. You are one of the Uthamaki Slaves that is why you have that attitude towards Ojinga. Why worship murderers?? God is watching just enable the thieves by voting for them another 40.2 billion gone. Who is the BIG FOOL?????? THE VOTER LIKE YOU.
Anonymous says
Does that shithope election thief fit to rule any country on earth? Let him ask lucifer his god to allow him to rule over his followers in hell.
The guy is so useless to the extend of stealing an election and having a looting regime that has indebted the citizens of kenya for their looting greed.
Anonymous says
Noop,Uhuru.
Anonymous says
Kenya needs a leader like Ruto, us in mt Kenya region have reached a point where we don’t want one of our own but provided someone who is hardworking, and Ruto can take this country forward.
Anonymous says
I would like to atted his burial somewhere in kinotchu turgenkwete .
erico says
Only a fool can support Ruto to be a president.
His days are numbered and he should never ever dream of being one. We have a battery of very fit kenyans who are presidential material, leave alone this guy with alot of gabbage on his back.