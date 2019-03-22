Kenya should impose life sentence to anybody found guilty of corruption: EACC

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Thursday proposed that the National Assembly comes up with legislation that will see individuals found guilty of corruption sentenced to life imprisonment.

Speaking in Nakuru during the handing over of recovered assets in Nakuru and Bomet counties, EACC Chairperson Archbishop (Rtd) Eliud Wabukala said the only way to deal with corruption is to ensure there is severe punishment for those found culpable.

“I support the idea that we impose a life sentence in prison for anybody found (guilty) of corruption,” said Mr. Wabukala.

“I think the sentences we have are so lenient that Kenyans who are getting corruption know very well that ten years is a short time, they will come out and enjoy their proceeds.”

While noting that the commission’s strategic plan for the year is to ensure the country is run through integrity, the EACC Chair also called for proper governance structures in place to avert corruption and save public property and funds.

He further warned that the commission will continue to ensure that those who steal public property and funds do not have room to enjoy them.

Wabukala also appealed to Kenyans as well as the media to assist in the fight against the vice by reporting any cases of corruption or land grabbing.

His sentiments were echoed by EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak who termed land grabbers as greedy people who are abusing power to make public suffer.

The commission said it had recovered public property worth Ksh.780 million was allegedly grabbed in Nakuru and Bomet Counties.