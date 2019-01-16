Kenya security forces praised for the swift response to Nairobi Terror attack

By Sospeter O, Kamasasa E and Caroline Gikunda
From the loud bang to security arrival at the terrorist attack at DustinD2 in Nairobi was 8 minutes… US average is 7 minutes which tells you Kenyan response to the terror attack was swift and “decisive”.
Kenyan security agencies have gotten better at detecting and thwarting terror attacks. Around 2015, these were normal occurrences. I have no doubt that the post event analysis for this attack will help us further turn the corner. Yes we must minimize the casualties, and thwart simultaneous attacks for immediate safety, but ultimately, the most important thing is always the lessons to prevent the next Dustin from happening.
Of the war on terrorism, Kenya tumetoka mbali…flashback!!!
Ole Lenku’s statements during Westgate attack:
“All the attackers have been gunned down and ran away.” …..”The huge smoke is because the attackers are burning mattress”
Former IG Kimaiyo statements:
“The terrorists are under SIEKE”
Another clueless man was Ndegwa Muhoro. The man who had an attitude with the media. Poor in media addressing and sounding so ignorant. Today, KINOTI led the operation. Very proud of KINOTI.
Check todays’ AP commandos…compare with the times of Ole Lenku…a huge difference.
So proud of Kenyans today.
In our past terror experiences, the media and the public played us down. They glorified the evil acts by displaying blood and deaths and desperation and making the country stand still.
The perpetrators must have felt like heroes.
Those behind the atrocious act today must be lame with shame and irrelevance.
No display of gory pictures, no blood stained screens, no standing still to suck in the effect of terror…
We are here…
Stronger, in solidarity…. And life is still happening.
Terror isn’t stopping us.
Thank you..
Opere kopere says
Aluta continua,the war is far from over much needs to be done otherwise,I wuold wish the government,especially the ministry of Education &that of Internal security to came up with amandatory subject the way the Israeli government are doing,so that even if the reinforcement team comes they wuold know where to start,not like the casa of westgate where everyone was confused and the operation was more confused than the people pn the ground.These elements of terror much needs to be done and to eliminate them.