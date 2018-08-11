BREAKING: Kenya Railways MD Atanas Maina ‘Chased’ By Police, Facing Arrest Over SGR Land Compensation

Latest reports indicate that Kenya Railways MD Atanas Maina is engaged in a cat and mouse game with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Police.

Mr Maina is set to be arrested and be charged with allegations of fraudulent Ksh.2.8billion compensation for the Standard Gauge Railway.

“The DPP has consented to charges against National Land Commission (NLC) Chair Dr Swazuri, Kenya Railways MD Atanas Maina and others in relation to SGR compensation,” the DPP said on Twitter on Saturday morning.

They will spend the weekend in custody of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and are to appear in court on Monday.

The others are Tom Aziz Chavangi (CEO National Lands Commission), Salome Munubi (NLC Director Valuation and Taxation), Francis Karimi Mugo (Director, Finance and Administration), Gladys Mwikali Muyanga (Land Registrar Ministry of Land and Physical Planning), Obadiah Mbugua Wainaina (a Licensed Surveyor).

It was alleged that billions of shillings had been paid to individuals and companies that did not deserve compensation for the land through which the SGR would pass through.

According to Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, the Lands Commission failed to provide accurate details of acreage, plot numbers, and valuation information 12 months after the compensation was paid out.

In July 2018, the EACC was then allowed access to the wealth declaration forms that would ordinarily only be accessible to Parliament.

A leaked Kenya Railways internal audit report revealed massive irregularities in compensation of both individuals and companies whose land the government acquired to pave the way for the new railway. Landowners in the same locality and with different property sizes were offered equal compensation; building owners were overpaid for their structures and others paid for land that belonged to the government.

Last week, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (Eacc) deputy CEO Michael Mubea said the officers recovered almost Sh18million was recovered from one of the officials house in foreign currency and bank statements.