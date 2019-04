Is a new Scandal boiling at Kenya Power and lightening Company? Well, the Company has been embroiled with various scandals. Last year, files in the graft case against former Company CEO Ben Chumo went missing in Court.

Tender for 'Anonymous Whistle-Blowing Services' at Kenya Power. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ImxQqZNg3k — Ciku 🇰🇪 (@Ciku_Muriithi) April 24, 2019

In what looks like another scandal, KPLC has advertised a tender for the provision of anonymous whistle blowing services. Through the services, it is possible that the body wants to prevent any scandalous information from reaching the media, hence baring the public from accessing such information. Through such services, investigations can be sabotaged by destroying supporting evidence. The tender was announced through government publication, MyGov. According to the tender documents, the objective is to provide the company with expertise and an independent view in anonymous whistle-blower reporting and its implementation. “This will help review and assess unethical and corruption issues within the company. The company seeks to provide policy recommendations to enhance the institutional and systems/framework for Anonymous Reporting; and formulate the infrastructure and capacity within the organization. The team members should demonstrate the capability of providing services for Anonymous Reporting services on relevant aspects,” states Kenya Power. The company however did not indicate the tender period and the cost implications. “The Tender Processing Committee may conduct the financial evaluation of the tender within fifteen (15) days of the validity period from the date of the first opening of the tender,” add the tender documents. The solution being provided should be based on the internet and available to anyone with an internet connection. The system will also target internal employees, who leak internal information to the public. It will focus on misconducts (e.g., misuse of public property, conflict of interest, nepotism, favoritism and discrimination in recruiting, training and promoting staff, soliciting and accepting bribes, receiving gifts, making false claims, lack of professionalism, failure to observe laid down procedures and regulations in procurement and disposal of public goods and assets, misappropriation of public funds, leaking confidential information and abuse of privileged information.