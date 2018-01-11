Kenya Today

LEAKED: Kenya Power Admits To ‘STEALING’ From Customers In A Leaked Email

Kenya Power has admitted to overcharging its clients but only because the company ‘migrated to a new customer management system’ in November 2017.

In an email responding to former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Chair, Apollo Mboya’s fleecing allegations, the company said: ”We have realized that there have been errors in the conversion to the new system and that some bills which have been sent out reflect an amount due in excess of what should have been charged.”



But Kenya Power is seeking to correct the erroneous bills and is asking those affected to reach out.

”We have invited all affected to bring the erroneous bill to our attention to enable us to address it. For this purpose, we have set up help desks in our offices throughout the country and we have made telephone numbers available to our customers to access the help desks,” the email reads.

The company has been on the spotlight for inflated backdated bills especially from the month of December.

”We have now put in place mechanisms to ensure such estimations do not arise and our expectation going forward is that we will have bills that are accurate,” CEO Kenneth Tarus said on Tuesday.

NASA legislators say they will summon Mr Tarus once the House resumes.

”When such occurs, the blame lies squarely with KPLC and ERC. Kenyans need answers,” one MP said, adding that retained Energy CS ought to be dismissed following his ‘illogical’ explanation to Kenyans on Monday.

  2. Uhuru government at work wanajua kupora tuu Waizi hawa na the mum is the biggest shareholder more scandals to emerge coz these looters hawana huruma there setting a bad example u remember computer error Siku zake ikiwa finance minster nys afyahouse unga imepanda bei tumeweka thitima kumbe nikupora maskini rails should be president

  5. THEY STEAL FROM EVERY POWERLESS CITIZENS:

    (A) TAXPAYERS
    ((B) FISHERMEN IN OR AROUND LAKE VICTORIA
    (C) HARDWORKING FISHERMEN AT MIGINGO ISLAND
    (D) SUGARCANE FARMERS IN OR AROUND MUHURONI
    (E) FISH FARMERS
    (F) POOR STREET VENDORS
    (G) KENYANS WHO HAVE BANK ACCOUNTS

    THESE ELITES ARE PROFESSIONAL THIEVES WITH BLOODY EYES AND THEY USE THREATS. COERCION, ACTUAL BODILY HARM AND MURDERS. THESE ARE THE KINDS OF PEOPLE WHO ARE IN CHARGE OF THE KENYAN GOVERNMENT!!!! THIS IS THE GOVERNMENT OF THE THIEVES, BY THE THIEVES AND FOR THE THIEVES!!

