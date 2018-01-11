LEAKED: Kenya Power Admits To ‘STEALING’ From Customers In A Leaked Email

Kenya Power has admitted to overcharging its clients but only because the company ‘migrated to a new customer management system’ in November 2017.

In an email responding to former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Chair, Apollo Mboya’s fleecing allegations, the company said: ”We have realized that there have been errors in the conversion to the new system and that some bills which have been sent out reflect an amount due in excess of what should have been charged.”

A few minutes ago, I received this letter by email from @KenyaPower_Care @KenyaPower admitting what we have been articulating all along that customers were being fleeced. Circulate widely. Class action to be filed in court tomorrow #SwitchOffKPLC pic.twitter.com/idhnRact9L — Apollo Mboya, HSC (@MboyaApollo) January 10, 2018





But Kenya Power is seeking to correct the erroneous bills and is asking those affected to reach out.

”We have invited all affected to bring the erroneous bill to our attention to enable us to address it. For this purpose, we have set up help desks in our offices throughout the country and we have made telephone numbers available to our customers to access the help desks,” the email reads.

The company has been on the spotlight for inflated backdated bills especially from the month of December.

”We have now put in place mechanisms to ensure such estimations do not arise and our expectation going forward is that we will have bills that are accurate,” CEO Kenneth Tarus said on Tuesday.

NASA legislators say they will summon Mr Tarus once the House resumes.

”When such occurs, the blame lies squarely with KPLC and ERC. Kenyans need answers,” one MP said, adding that retained Energy CS ought to be dismissed following his ‘illogical’ explanation to Kenyans on Monday.